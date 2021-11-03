Board Approves Medical Home Grown

Leonard Sparks By , Senior Editor |

Allows up to 12 marijuana plants per residence

The New York Cannabis Control Board on Oct. 21 approved regulations allowing medical marijuana patients to grow plants at home.

The regulations allow certified medical marijuana patients or their designated caregivers to grow up to three mature plants and three immature plants per person and a cap of six mature and six immature plants at any private residence.

During its first-ever meeting on Oct. 5, the board’s five members also expanded the list of providers who can certify medical marijuana users to include dentists, midwives and podiatrists; increased the amount of supply that can be dispensed to 60 days, from 30 days; and approved guidance allowing medical marijuana manufacturers and dispensaries to sell the whole flower.

The regulations on home-growing will be published in the state register, launching a 60-day period of public comment.

