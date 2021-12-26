St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Garrison held its annual Christmas pageant outdoors on Dec. 24, with a large shed standing in for the stable.
The Highlands Current (https://highlandscurrent.org/2021/12/26/a-child-is-born/)
