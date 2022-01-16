Cold Spring Storm Info

The Village of Cold Spring announced on Sunday (Jan. 16) that there will no parking on village streets overnight in preparation for a predicted storm.

Winter parking is available at the following locations:

■ Kemble Avenue south of The Boulevard
■ South side of The Boulevard
■ South side of New Street adjacent to the boat club entrance
■ West side of Fair Street at Mayor’s Park

In addition, the municipal lot on Fair Street is available between 9 p.m. and 10 a.m. Call the Winter Parking Hotline at 845-747-7669 for updates.

Depending on the severity of the storm, the village said it may need to pick up garbage a day later. Check the village website before you put out garbage on Monday night.

For more information and links for the Highlands, see The Current‘s Storm Resources page.

