Putnam Hospital Suspends Labor & Delivery

The Putnam Hospital Center in Carmel suspended labor and delivery services on March 1 after CareMount said its physicians would no longer provide deliveries there.
The hospital said it plans to recruit a new team of obstetricians and gynecologists as soon as possible. Other women’s health services are still being offered, and Caremount physicians will continue seeing patients at the hospital and providing gynecological surgery.
