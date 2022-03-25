VA Proposes Closing Castle Point

Care would shift to community providers, Montrose hospital

Local residents and elected officials expressed alarm at a U.S. Veterans Affairs recommendation to close Castle Point, a nearly 100-year-old medical center off Route 9D in Wappingers Falls that provides inpatient, nursing home and outpatient services to former military personnel.

A report released by VA Secretary Denis McDonough on March 14 endorsed closing Castle Point, concluding that the facility is underutilized; needs more than $100 million in upgrades and repairs; and is projected to see its number of Dutchess County enrollees fall by 2029 to 5,688, or 20 percent less than in 2019.

Noting that only three of Castle Point’s 26 inpatient beds were occupied on an average day in 2019, the VA’s report proposed shifting care to hospitals and other community providers. Nearly all of its 28 nursing home beds are consistently filled; those services would move to the Franklin Delano Roosevelt VA Hospital in Montrose, which is south of Peekskill. At the same time, Veterans Affairs wants to build a facility in Fishkill to provide outpatient services.

Anthony Lassiter, a U.S. Army and Vietnam War veteran who lives in Beacon, said it takes him 10 minutes to reach Castle Point, compared to having to travel to Westchester County. Castle Point is also home to his primary care doctor, and is where he fills prescriptions and replaces eyeglasses.

“It would be devastating to the area,” said Lassiter, who belongs to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 666 and American Legion Post 203 in Beacon. “I have nothing but high praise for the doctors who I’ve been affiliated with and the facility itself.”

Castle Point opened in 1924. U.S. Rep. Hamilton Fish Sr., acting Beacon Mayor Marcus MacLaughlan and other elected officials attended the dedication.

In addition to treating wounded and disabled veterans — at one time Castle Point specialized in spinal-cord injuries — the medical center became a major employer for residents, including many Blacks who relocated to the Hudson Valley from the segregated South.

Castle Point’s mission has also been social. Its grounds overlook the Hudson River and have been the site of barbecues, sports and other activities for patients, while students and service organizations visit with gifts and entertainment.

Veterans Affairs submitted its recommendations to a special Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission, which will make its own recommendations to President Joe Biden in 2023.

U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, in a joint letter with U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, wrote McDonough on March 16, saying Veterans Affairs “must ensure that any veteran who utilizes the Castle Point Medical Center as a primary point of care maintains equally obtainable and high-quality care through a VA facility in the Hudson Valley.”

Maloney, whose father was a U.S. Navy veteran, said the Veterans Affairs recommendations left unclear how Castle Point’s outpatient services would be replaced by a Fishkill facility.

“Closing the Castle Point VA Health Center without an operational replacement facility in the nearby area would be an unacceptable proposal for our veterans,” wrote Maloney, a Democrat who lives in Philipstown.

Harold Delameter, a retired Beacon police officer who was stationed with the Marines at a U.S. military base in Thailand during the Vietnam War, called the care he received at Castle Point “outstanding,” noting an eye exam there identified a problem that an outside doctor missed.

He pointed out that Veterans Affairs upgraded Castle Point in 1989, with a $2 million laboratory and a 45,000-square-foot wing.

“They pumped millions of dollars into that place and now they’re starting to scale back,” said Delameter, who is the commander of VFW Post 666. “The government works in mysterious ways.”