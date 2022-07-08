Dutchess Announces New Grant Funds

Nonprofits serving children and teens eligible to apply

Dutchess County is accepting applications from nonprofits for $346,000 in new funding through its Learn, Play, Create grant program.

One-time grants ranging from $2,500 to $20,000 are available for arts, education and sports organizations that serve children and teenagers and have been impacted by the pandemic. Organizations that previously received funding, school districts, private or religious schools, and clubs and departments funded by municipalities are ineligible.

Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Aug. 4. Instructions for applying can be found at bit.ly/learn-grants.