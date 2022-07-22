The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 23

Pet Rabies Vaccination Clinic

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. – Noon. Hubbard Lodge

2880 Route 9 | 845-808-1390

putnamcountyny.com/health

The Putnam County Department of Health will vaccinate leashed dogs and cats and ferrets in carriers at this free clinic. Bring proof of prior vaccination and residency.

SAT 23

Community Day

GARRISON

Noon – 3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The outdoor festivities will include a climbing wall, music performances, storyteller Jonathan Kruk, square dancing and free hot dogs and ice cream.

SAT 23

Sacred Sites Open House

GARRISON

Noon – 5 p.m. St Philip’s Church

1101 Route 9D | nylandmarks.org

The historic church, designed by Richard Upjohn and constructed in 1861, will be open as part of the New York Landmarks Conservancy’s 12th annual weekend featuring the architecture, art and history of ecclesiastical buildings. Also SUN 24.





SAT 30

Great Newburgh-to-Beacon Swim

NEWBURGH

9:45 a.m. Unico Park | riverpool.org

Although registration is closed for swimmers at this 18th annual event to benefit the River Pool, spectators can cheer as participants finish at the Beacon Institute dock.

KIDS & FAMILY

MON 25

Sail On!

BEACON

3 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children ages 4 through the fifth grade are invited to make a boat from a kit. Registration required.

SAT 30

Pirates: Lost at Sea

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Talewise will perform a story with science and music.

VISUAL ART

SAT 23

Midsummer Evening

BEACON

5 – 8 p.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

The cafe will serve wine and food during the museum’s extended hours. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students, visitors with disabilities, $5 ages 5 to 11, 5 and younger free)

SAT 23

Beacon Open Studios

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Various

beaconopenstudios.com

Also SUN 24. A musical showcase is planned for 4 to 7 p.m. on SAT 23 at Reserva Wine Bar, 173 Main St., and the River Valley Guild Market at 4 Hanna Lane will be open from noon to 6 p.m. both days. The website has a list of participating studios and a map. Free

SAT 23

Upstate Art Weekend

HUDSON VALLEY

Various locations

upstateartweekend.org

More than 145 galleries, artist studios, arts organizations and projects have signed on to participate in this annual event across eight counties, including Putnam and Dutchess. See the website for a map and guide. Also SUN 24.

TALKS AND TOURS

TUES 26

The Life of Eliza Howland

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Emily Murnane, a Beacon Historical Society trustee, will re-enact moments from the life of the woman who co-founded the Howland Public Library in this performance as part of the 150th anniversary of the library. Registration required. Free

THURS 28

Health & Wellness Workshop

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Life coach Katie Brennan will explain basic practices to relieve stress.

SAT 30

With Different Eyes

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Richard Kroehling, an artist, and Paul Smart, a journalist, will discuss their book, subtitled “A COVID Waltz in Words and Images,” which came out of a year-long project.





STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 23

Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play

GARRISON

7:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

After the electrical grid fails, a group of people come together to share memories and stories that have been lost on hard drives. Also MON 25, WED 27, FRI 29, SUN 31. Cost: $10 to $95

SAT 23

The Sound of Music

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Young actors will perform the classic musical under the direction of Elaine Llewellyn, Percy Parker and Oliver Petkus. Also SUN 24. Cost: $12

SAT 23

Scotland Road

BEACON

6 & 7 p.m. Boats leave dock

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

The thriller by playwright Jeffrey Hatcher, performed on Bannerman Island, will unravel the story of a woman rescued at sea at the end of the 20th century who claims to be a Titanic survivor. Also SUN 24. Cost: $65

SAT 23

Do the Right Thing

COLD SPRING

8:30 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringfilm.org

The Cold Spring Film Society will screen the 1989 Spike Lee film starring Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee and Danny Aiello about what happens on a hot summer day when hate and bigotry turn into violence. Free

SUN 24

Romeo and Juliet

GARRISON

7:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson star in this interpretation of the fated lovers’ story directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. Also SUN 24, THURS 28, SAT 30. Cost: $10 to $95

THURS 28

Cinderella

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Directed by Lisa Sabin, young actors will perform the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical. Also FRI 29, SAT 30, SUN 31. Cost: $12

SAT 30

Heroes, Monsters & Madmen

BEACON

3 & 4 p.m. Boats leave dock

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Craig Schulman will perform songs on Bannerman Island from his many Broadway roles during a benefit dinner prepared by the Chefs’ Consortium. The event was rescheduled from an earlier date. Cost: $165

MUSIC

SAT 23

Sultans of Swing

NEWBURGH

4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College

330 Powell Ave. | 845-913-7157

newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform its annual summer pops concert at Aquinas Hall with music made famous by Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra. Cost: $25 to $50 (students free)

SAT 23

Trove

GARRISON

5 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D

845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org

Ben Neill and Eric Calvi will present an immersive sonic performance designed for the Quarry Pool and the surrounding landscape. Cost: $40 ($35 members)





SAT 23

Stampin’ Our Feet with Pete

BEACON

5:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

Join a sing-a-long led by David and Jacob Bernz, Thom Joyce and the Beacon Sloop Club to celebrate the release of the Pete Seeger Music Icons series postage stamp.





SAT 23

Open Book

PUTNAM VALLEY

6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Singer-songwriters Michele and Rick Gedney will perform selections from their four albums in a benefit for the cultural center. Cost: $20



SAT 23

Forrest Gump

BEACON

7 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane | annalyseandryan.com

Local musicians, including Annalyse & Ryan, Brad Hubbard, Cary Brown, the Costellos, Dan Hickey, Daria Grace, Dimitri Archip, Drew Murtaugh, Jaana Narsipur, Jonathan Frith, Matt Dickey, Peter Sparacino, Stephen Clair, Tristen Napoli and the Whispering Tree will perform music from the film during the first concert of the Summer Night Soundtracks series. Cost: $30 to $50 (ages 12 and younger free)

SAT 23

Night at the Movies

WEST POINT

7:30 p.m. Trophy Point

westpointband.com

The West Point Band will perform music composed for the big screen. Free

SAT 23

Alex and Bobby Yaps

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The singer and her accompanist will perform witty songs with a timeless edge. Free

SAT 23

Stephen Clair and the Royal Peep

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The Beacon musician will be joined by Nate Allen and Aaron Latos.

SUN 24

CUPS

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

actblue.com/donate/quinns072422

The husband-and-wife duo of Yuka Honda (co-founder of Cibo Matto) and Nels Cline (the guitarist for Wilco) will perform to raise campaign funds for Julie Shiroshi, a Beacon resident who is a Democratic candidate for the state Senate. Cost: $20 to $250

MON 25

George Muscatello Trio

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The trio will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $15

FRI 29

New York Bee Gees

MAHOPAC

6:30 p.m. Putnam County Golf Course

187 Hill St. | 845-808-1880

putnamcountygolfcourse.com

The cover band will perform disco classics. The ticket price includes a barbecue buffet. Cost: $44 ($50 door, $22/$25 ages 12 and younger)

FRI 29

The Midnight Anthem

KENT LAKES

7 p.m. Arts on the Lake

640 Route 52 | artsonthelake.org

A trio of cousins will perform original music and covers with country flair as part of a summer concert series. Donations welcome. Free

FRI 29

Don Lowe

BEACON

8 p.m. Two Way Brewing Co.

18 W. Main St. | twowaybrewing.com

The Americana performer will share music from his forthcoming album.

FRI 29

Stella Blue’s Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Stella is known for her high-energy jams and improvisation. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 30

Stone Temple Pilots

PEEKSKILL

4:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The concert, which also features the School of Rock, Kings X and Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses, will benefit the David Z Foundation, a nonprofit that provides music education to children from low-income families. Cost: $79 to $149

SAT 30

Head Games

BREWSTER

6:30 p.m. Tilly’s Table

100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840

tillystablerestaurant.com

This Foreigner cover band will perform the band’s hits. Parking is $10. Cost: $30

SAT 30

Michael Bisio

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center

9 Vassar St. | bisio.bpt.me

Bisio will perform work from his latest recording, Inimitable, to kick off a music series organized by Eluysium Furnace Works. Cost: $15

SAT 30

The Chris O’Leary Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The former lead singer of Levon Helm’s band, the Barnburners, will perform blues from his latest release, 7 Minutes Late. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

CIVIC

MON 25

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900

beaconk12.org

WED 27

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov