The Week Ahead

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 23
Pet Rabies Vaccination Clinic
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. – Noon. Hubbard Lodge
2880 Route 9 | 845-808-1390
putnamcountyny.com/health
The Putnam County Department of Health will vaccinate leashed dogs and cats and ferrets in carriers at this free clinic. Bring proof of prior vaccination and residency.
SAT 23
Community Day
GARRISON
Noon – 3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The outdoor festivities will include a climbing wall, music performances, storyteller Jonathan Kruk, square dancing and free hot dogs and ice cream.
SAT 23
Sacred Sites Open House
GARRISON
Noon – 5 p.m. St Philip’s Church
1101 Route 9D | nylandmarks.org
The historic church, designed by Richard Upjohn and constructed in 1861, will be open as part of the New York Landmarks Conservancy’s 12th annual weekend featuring the architecture, art and history of ecclesiastical buildings. Also SUN 24.
SAT 30
Great Newburgh-to-Beacon Swim
NEWBURGH
9:45 a.m. Unico Park | riverpool.org
Although registration is closed for swimmers at this 18th annual event to benefit the River Pool, spectators can cheer as participants finish at the Beacon Institute dock.
KIDS & FAMILY
MON 25
Sail On!
BEACON
3 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children ages 4 through the fifth grade are invited to make a boat from a kit. Registration required.
SAT 30
Pirates: Lost at Sea
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Talewise will perform a story with science and music.
VISUAL ART
SAT 23
Midsummer Evening
BEACON
5 – 8 p.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
The cafe will serve wine and food during the museum’s extended hours. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students, visitors with disabilities, $5 ages 5 to 11, 5 and younger free)
SAT 23
Beacon Open Studios
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Various
beaconopenstudios.com
Also SUN 24. A musical showcase is planned for 4 to 7 p.m. on SAT 23 at Reserva Wine Bar, 173 Main St., and the River Valley Guild Market at 4 Hanna Lane will be open from noon to 6 p.m. both days. The website has a list of participating studios and a map. Free
SAT 23
Upstate Art Weekend
HUDSON VALLEY
Various locations
upstateartweekend.org
More than 145 galleries, artist studios, arts organizations and projects have signed on to participate in this annual event across eight counties, including Putnam and Dutchess. See the website for a map and guide. Also SUN 24.
TALKS AND TOURS
TUES 26
The Life of Eliza Howland
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Emily Murnane, a Beacon Historical Society trustee, will re-enact moments from the life of the woman who co-founded the Howland Public Library in this performance as part of the 150th anniversary of the library. Registration required. Free
THURS 28
Health & Wellness Workshop
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Life coach Katie Brennan will explain basic practices to relieve stress.
SAT 30
With Different Eyes
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Richard Kroehling, an artist, and Paul Smart, a journalist, will discuss their book, subtitled “A COVID Waltz in Words and Images,” which came out of a year-long project.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 23
Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play
GARRISON
7:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
After the electrical grid fails, a group of people come together to share memories and stories that have been lost on hard drives. Also MON 25, WED 27, FRI 29, SUN 31. Cost: $10 to $95
SAT 23
The Sound of Music
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Young actors will perform the classic musical under the direction of Elaine Llewellyn, Percy Parker and Oliver Petkus. Also SUN 24. Cost: $12
SAT 23
Scotland Road
BEACON
6 & 7 p.m. Boats leave dock
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
The thriller by playwright Jeffrey Hatcher, performed on Bannerman Island, will unravel the story of a woman rescued at sea at the end of the 20th century who claims to be a Titanic survivor. Also SUN 24. Cost: $65
SAT 23
Do the Right Thing
COLD SPRING
8:30 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringfilm.org
The Cold Spring Film Society will screen the 1989 Spike Lee film starring Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee and Danny Aiello about what happens on a hot summer day when hate and bigotry turn into violence. Free
SUN 24
Romeo and Juliet
GARRISON
7:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson star in this interpretation of the fated lovers’ story directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. Also SUN 24, THURS 28, SAT 30. Cost: $10 to $95
THURS 28
Cinderella
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Directed by Lisa Sabin, young actors will perform the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical. Also FRI 29, SAT 30, SUN 31. Cost: $12
SAT 30
Heroes, Monsters & Madmen
BEACON
3 & 4 p.m. Boats leave dock
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Craig Schulman will perform songs on Bannerman Island from his many Broadway roles during a benefit dinner prepared by the Chefs’ Consortium. The event was rescheduled from an earlier date. Cost: $165
MUSIC
SAT 23
Sultans of Swing
NEWBURGH
4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College
330 Powell Ave. | 845-913-7157
newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform its annual summer pops concert at Aquinas Hall with music made famous by Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra. Cost: $25 to $50 (students free)
SAT 23
Trove
GARRISON
5 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D
845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org
Ben Neill and Eric Calvi will present an immersive sonic performance designed for the Quarry Pool and the surrounding landscape. Cost: $40 ($35 members)
SAT 23
Stampin’ Our Feet with Pete
BEACON
5:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
Join a sing-a-long led by David and Jacob Bernz, Thom Joyce and the Beacon Sloop Club to celebrate the release of the Pete Seeger Music Icons series postage stamp.
SAT 23
Open Book
PUTNAM VALLEY
6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Singer-songwriters Michele and Rick Gedney will perform selections from their four albums in a benefit for the cultural center. Cost: $20
SAT 23
Forrest Gump
BEACON
7 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane | annalyseandryan.com
Local musicians, including Annalyse & Ryan, Brad Hubbard, Cary Brown, the Costellos, Dan Hickey, Daria Grace, Dimitri Archip, Drew Murtaugh, Jaana Narsipur, Jonathan Frith, Matt Dickey, Peter Sparacino, Stephen Clair, Tristen Napoli and the Whispering Tree will perform music from the film during the first concert of the Summer Night Soundtracks series. Cost: $30 to $50 (ages 12 and younger free)
SAT 23
Night at the Movies
WEST POINT
7:30 p.m. Trophy Point
westpointband.com
The West Point Band will perform music composed for the big screen. Free
SAT 23
Alex and Bobby Yaps
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The singer and her accompanist will perform witty songs with a timeless edge. Free
SAT 23
Stephen Clair and the Royal Peep
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The Beacon musician will be joined by Nate Allen and Aaron Latos.
SUN 24
CUPS
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
actblue.com/donate/quinns072422
The husband-and-wife duo of Yuka Honda (co-founder of Cibo Matto) and Nels Cline (the guitarist for Wilco) will perform to raise campaign funds for Julie Shiroshi, a Beacon resident who is a Democratic candidate for the state Senate. Cost: $20 to $250
MON 25
George Muscatello Trio
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The trio will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $15
FRI 29
New York Bee Gees
MAHOPAC
6:30 p.m. Putnam County Golf Course
187 Hill St. | 845-808-1880
putnamcountygolfcourse.com
The cover band will perform disco classics. The ticket price includes a barbecue buffet. Cost: $44 ($50 door, $22/$25 ages 12 and younger)
FRI 29
The Midnight Anthem
KENT LAKES
7 p.m. Arts on the Lake
640 Route 52 | artsonthelake.org
A trio of cousins will perform original music and covers with country flair as part of a summer concert series. Donations welcome. Free
FRI 29
Don Lowe
BEACON
8 p.m. Two Way Brewing Co.
18 W. Main St. | twowaybrewing.com
The Americana performer will share music from his forthcoming album.
FRI 29
Stella Blue’s Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Stella is known for her high-energy jams and improvisation. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 30
Stone Temple Pilots
PEEKSKILL
4:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The concert, which also features the School of Rock, Kings X and Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses, will benefit the David Z Foundation, a nonprofit that provides music education to children from low-income families. Cost: $79 to $149
SAT 30
Head Games
BREWSTER
6:30 p.m. Tilly’s Table
100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840
tillystablerestaurant.com
This Foreigner cover band will perform the band’s hits. Parking is $10. Cost: $30
SAT 30
Michael Bisio
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center
9 Vassar St. | bisio.bpt.me
Bisio will perform work from his latest recording, Inimitable, to kick off a music series organized by Eluysium Furnace Works. Cost: $15
SAT 30
The Chris O’Leary Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The former lead singer of Levon Helm’s band, the Barnburners, will perform blues from his latest release, 7 Minutes Late. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
CIVIC
MON 25
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900
beaconk12.org
WED 27
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov