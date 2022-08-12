Librarian Departs After 25 Years

Staff By |

Relocates to Minnesota from Garrison

Thompson with bearded dragon

Karen Thompson with bearded dragon (file photo)

Karen Thompson, who during her 25 years at the Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison did everything from organizing the Garri*con comic book celebration to bringing authors, musicians and poets for visits (in person or virtually), recently left her position to be closer to her family in Minnesota. 

“I will miss Cold Spring and Garrison, and my beloved Lake Valhalla; I have lived there longer than I have lived anywhere,” Thompson said. “Thanks to the magic of Facebook and Philipstown Locals, I feel like I am still there.”

Anita Prentice, president of the library’s board, called Thompson “a remarkably flexible and creative staff member” who will be greatly missed.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.