Librarian Departs After 25 Years

Relocates to Minnesota from Garrison

Karen Thompson, who during her 25 years at the Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison did everything from organizing the Garri*con comic book celebration to bringing authors, musicians and poets for visits (in person or virtually), recently left her position to be closer to her family in Minnesota.

“I will miss Cold Spring and Garrison, and my beloved Lake Valhalla; I have lived there longer than I have lived anywhere,” Thompson said. “Thanks to the magic of Facebook and Philipstown Locals, I feel like I am still there.”

Anita Prentice, president of the library’s board, called Thompson “a remarkably flexible and creative staff member” who will be greatly missed.