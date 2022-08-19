Man Charged in Beacon Gun Incident

Allegedly displayed weapon to officer

An Ulster County man was arrested in Beacon on Wednesday (Aug. 17) after he allegedly drew a handgun on family members and a police officer.

The Beacon Police Department said an officer who responded at about 1:50 p.m. to a 911 call for a domestic disturbance on Fishkill Avenue encountered Aaron Thompson, 26, of Ellenville, yelling in the roadway. When the officer approached, Thompson displayed a loaded, unregistered 9mm handgun, police said. The officer drew his own weapon and took cover, telling Thompson to drop the weapon.

He did so and was arrested. Thompson allegedly had pointed the gun at family members. He was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and endangering the welfare of a child, and is being held at the Dutchess County Jail.