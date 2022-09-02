On The Spot

Michael Turton By , Reporter |

Would you have taken a different path after high school?

Robert Khoury 2
Perhaps corporate America, rather than academia. I get a lot of questions from executives these days. ~Robert Khoury, Beacon (Philosophy professor)

Anne Johanne 2
No. All the little zigs and zags of life are what mold your character. ~Anne Johann, Cold Spring (Fine artist)

Chuck Dizenzo
Yes: I went to MIT and hated it. Later I turned into a writer. ~Chuck Dizenzo, Cold Spring (Retired)

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.