Does the Man Owe You Money?

$6.3 million in unclaimed funds due Highlands residents

Every so often, we publish a list of some of the thousands of people and businesses in the Highlands who are owed money by New York State.

Companies are required by law to report dormant accounts to the state and, if the owner can’t be located, turn over the funds to the comptroller. The agency maintains a public database of these “unclaimed funds” — utility refunds, the balance of forgotten bank accounts, stock dividends, insurance payouts, security deposits, unused gift cards — to match lost money with lost people.

According to the state, there are 2,594 dormant accounts owed to current and former Cold Spring and Philipstown residents and businesses, with a value of $1.6 million; 1,724 accounts worth $1 million owed to Garrison residents; and 7,373 accounts worth $3.7 million owed to Beacon residents, for a total of $6.3 million.

You can search for your name or business at ouf.osc.state.ny.us/ouf. If you are owed money, or you are the next-of-kin, you complete a form that can usually be submitted online but in some cases must be mailed. Call 800-221-9311 with questions. To search for funds in other states, see missingmoney.com.

The list below contains names from the Highlands added to the state database from January 2021 to August 2022.