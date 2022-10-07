Recent $1 Million+ Sales

$5,720,000
20 Windy Ridge, Philipstown
3,931 square feet; 3 bed, 2.5 bath
4-acre lot; built 1966
$2,000,000
301 Lane Gate Road, Garrison
3,424 square feet; 6 bed, 3 bath
2.16-acre lot; built 1842
$1,900,000
125 Sargent Ave., Beacon
3,063 square feet; 3 bed, 2.5 bath
1.29-acre lot; built 2019
$1,760,000
10 Deer Hollow Road, Philipstown
3,236 square feet; 4 bed, 3.5 bath
5.84-acre lot; built 2001
$1,700,000
228 Indian Brook Road, Garrison
2,512 square feet; 3 bed, 2 bath
3.43-acre lot; built 2009
$1,550,000
33 Dry Pond Road, Philipstown
1,930 square feet; 3 bed, 2.5 bath
4.48-acre lot; built 1984
$1,450,000
1 E. Main St., Unit 101, Beacon
2,240 square feet; 2 bed, 2.5 bath
Built 2021
$1,325,000
100 Manitou Station Road, Garrison
1,841 square feet; 4 bed, 2 bath
1-acre lot; built 1940
$1,250,000
73 Teller Ave., Beacon
4,000 square feet; 5 bed, 3.5 bath
0.29-acre lot; built 1881
$1,250,000
1 Grove Court, Cold Spring
3,640 square feet; 2 bed, 2.5 bath
0.4-acre lot; built 2003
$1,250,000
45 Paulding Ave., Cold Spring
3,640 square feet; 3 bed, 4.5+ bath
0.4-acre lot; built 2003
$1,225,000
82 Mountain Lane, Beacon
3,200 square feet; 3 bed, 3 bath
0.63-acre lot; built 1986
$1,200,000
66 Billy’s Way, Philipstown
3,078 square feet; 4 bed, 4 bath
1.05-acre lot; built 2018
$1,100,000
24 Fox Hollow Road, Garrison
3,725 square feet; 3 bed, 2.5 bath
1.08-acre lot; built 1880
$1,050,000
19 Willow St., Beacon
2,400 square feet; 5 bed, 2.5 bath
0.27-acre lot; built 2012
$1,050,000
1085 Wolcott Ave., Beacon
2,520 square feet; 4 bed, 2.5+ bath
1.8-acre lot; built 1914