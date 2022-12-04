Todd Haskell, a resident of Beacon and a member of the Current board of directors, discusses his nearly 20 years as balloon handler and then clown during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City.
The Highlands Current (https://highlandscurrent.org/2022/12/04/podcast-bring-on-the-clown/)
Reporter Mike Turton (right) conducts an interview for our podcast.
