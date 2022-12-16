Notes from the Cold Spring Village Board

At the Wednesday (Dec. 14) meeting of the Cold Spring Village Board, a group of residents asked the board for its support for a public education campaign to encourage people to get up to date with their COVID boosters. “People have been lulled into a certain comfort level; they think they are protected,” said one resident, Marianne Sutton. Deputy Mayor Tweeps Phillips Woods, who chaired the meeting, said “we should certainly put out information regarding where people can get vaccinated; as a board we’d be happy to do that.” She said adding the village seal to ads and posters could be considered once campaign materials are developed.

The board voted to end mandatory water conservation measures after Matt Kroog, the superintendent of water and sewer, reported that recent precipitation has increased village reservoirs to nearly 80 percent of capacity.

A report by Hahn Engineering concluded that a slope between the Highway Department garage and 37 Fair St. does not require a retaining wall as a condition for the village to sell a small piece of property there. The former car dealership site is being converted into an artist’s live-work space and gallery.

Sean Conway, the vice chair of the Historic District Review Board, reported that it plans to create an inventory of unapproved signs.

The Cold Spring Police Department responded to 50 calls for service in November. Officers issued 19 traffic tickets (including seven for speeding) and 65 parking tickets. There were no arrests.

The Cold Spring Fire Co. answered six calls last month, including two motor vehicle accidents involving injuries, two mutual aid calls and an investigation of gas odor at a residence.

Improvements to the baseball field at Mayor’s Park will begin this month, funded by the Haldane school district and private donations.

The board authorized the mayor to sell a small piece of village-owned property to the owners of the Riverview Restaurant at 45 Fair St.