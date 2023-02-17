The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 18
Polar Plunge
FISHKILL
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sharpe Reservation
436 Van Wyck Lake Road
bit.ly/fishkill-polar-plunge
Gather sponsors for your plunge into ice-cold water to raise money for the Special Olympics.
SUN 19
Community Lantern-Making
BEACON
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Beacon Farmers’ Market
223 Main St.
facebook.com/beaconspring
Make a lantern for the Spring Celebration of Light parade on SAT 25. Materials will be provided.
SUN 19
Vintage & Handmade Fair
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. VFW Hall | 413 Main St.
facebook.com/beacontoyandcomicshow
Dealers will be selling vintage clothing, jewelry, toys, accessories and records at this event organized by Beacon Curated. Cost: $3
WED 22
Central Hudson Billing Issues
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall
238 Main St. | philipstown.com
Residents of Philipstown, Cold Spring and Nelsonville are invited to share their experiences with elected officials and the Public Utility Law Project. Central Hudson representatives also have been invited. Following the meeting, members of the town and village boards will discuss efforts to resolve the issues. Email [email protected] if you plan to attend.
SAT 25
Wine for Whiskers
GARDINER
1 – 4 p.m. Whitecliff Winery
331 McKinstry Road
tinyurl.com/27jn9vey
Sample a $15 flight with proceeds benefiting Mid Hudson Animal Aid. There will also be a raffle.
SAT 25
Celebration of Light
BEACON
6 p.m. Polhill Park
facebook.com/beaconspring
Gather at Polhill Park for a parade up Main Street led by the Street Beat Brass Band to The Yard at 4 Hanna Lane for activities, music and refreshments. Bring a lantern.
KIDS & FAMILY
TUES 21
Mardi Gras Masks
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children ages 3 and older are invited to create masks to celebrate the festival.
TUES 21
Owl Pellets
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
For Family Science Night, learn about owls by dissecting a pellet, the regurgitated mass that the birds spit up after feeding.
WED 22
The Rattle Bag
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Split Rock Books
97 Main St. | 845-265-2080
splitrockbks.com
This poetry meet-up for teens will discuss The Carrying, by Ada Limón, and use prompts to write poetry. Registration required.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 18
Plant a Succulent Garden
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
Alste Holmgren will teach participants how to mix soil, sow succulents and care for your new plants. Cost: $25
SAT 18
Maple Sugar Tours
CORNWALL
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnm.org
Visitors can choose a sugar-bush tour at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. that includes a moderate 1-mile hike, or a maple-lane tour at noon or 3 p.m., which is a short walk. Also SUN 19, SAT 25, SUN 26 and continuing weekends through March 19. Cost: $12 ($10 members, free ages 4 and younger)
SAT 18
Washington’s Birthday
NEWBURGH
Noon – 3 p.m.
Washington’s Headquarters
84 Liberty St. | facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters
A re-enactor will cut a birthday cake, and there will be demonstrations of camp life, music and crafts. Also SUN 19, MON 20. Free
THURS 23
Rebecca Henderson
GARRISON
2 p.m. Via Zoom | garrisoninstitute.org
This installment of the Pathways to Planetary Health Forum, hosted by the Garrison Institute, will feature a conversation with the Harvard economics professor about her book, Reimagining Capitalism in a World on Fire, which notes small changes that can change lives. Register online.
THURS 23
Stephen Mallon
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon Sloop Club
2 Red Flynn Drive | 845-463-4660
beaconsloopclub.org
The photographer and filmmaker will talk about his industrial landscape photography in the series Sea Train: Subway Reef Photos. Rescheduled from THURS 16.
THURS 23
The Great New York Fire of 1776
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom
putnamhistorymuseum.org
In this Zoom presentation organized by the Putnam History Museum, Benjamin Carp will discuss his book about the fire that broke out after British forces captured the city, and the mystery of who started it. Register online. Cost: $10 (members free)
SAT 25
A History of Strollers
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Amanda Parrish Morgan will discuss her new book, Stroller, a history of baby movers and what they reveal about parents and children.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 18
Winter Weekend Art Show
BEACON
Noon – 9 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane | beaconopenstudios.com
Works by local artists will be on view and available for purchase. Also SUN 19.
SAT 18
Anna West | Lindsey Guile
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
West’s solo show, Blue Edge, is a series of paintings of swimming pools. Guile’s Uncensored includes drawings of bodies that don’t conform to traditional concepts of the “right size.” Through March 19.
FRI 24
Drawing Night
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
Spend time drawing with Summer Pierre, an Eisner Award-nominated cartoonist. Cost: $5
SAT 25
Gelli Plate Printing
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
Ada Pilar Cruz will lead this workshop on using gelatin plates to press-print nature images. Cost: $75
SAT 25
On the Politics of Image-Making
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
As part of the museum’s Present Memories series, artist Dawit Petros, scholar Teresa Fiore and curator Mistura Allison will lead sessions exploring historical memory and identity in connections to Italy. Cost: $10 ($5 local residents, seniors, students)
SAT 25
Inventing Stories in Paint
GARRISON
1 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
Anna West, whose paintings are currently on exhibit at the art center, will lead this workshop on painting book covers to tell a story. Cost: $75
MUSIC
SAT 18
Concert of Concertos
NEWBURGH
4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College
330 Powell Ave. | 845-913-7157
newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform at Aquinas Hall with pianists Alan Murray, Janet Wu, Stanley Sisskin and Frank Siegel playing concertos by Mozart, Prokofiev and Rachmaninoff. Cost: $25
SAT 18
Special EFX
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Guitarist and composer Chieli Minucci will perform with his jazz-fusion group, including music from his solo project, Someone’s Singing, and a 40th-anniversary project, Twenty Twenty 2. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SAT 18
Freeways
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s
330 Main St. | quinnsinbeacon.com
SUN 19
Drew Petersen
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The Howland Chamber Music Circle continues its annual piano festival with Petersen performing a program that includes works by Corigliano, Chopin, Ravel and Robert Schumann. Cost: $35 ($10 students ages 25 and younger)
SUN 19
Damn Tall Buildings
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Avery Ballotta (violin), Max Capistran (guitar, banjo) and Sasha Dubyk (bass) will play music from their latest release, Sleeping Dogs. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 25
The Dark Horses
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band will perform music by George Harrison. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 26
Cherish The Ladies
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Celtic group will play traditional Irish music and step dance. Cost: $45 ($50 door)
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 18
It’s Only a Play
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
Kit Colburn directs the staging of the Terrence McNally comedy about a Broadway opening-night party. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, military, children)
FRI 24
God of Carnage
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Isaac Byrne will direct the Yasmina Reza play with Christine Bokhour, Maia Guest, Raymond Bokhour and Gregory Porter Miller. Also SAT 25, SUN 26 and weekends through March 12. Cost: $28
FRI 24
The Irish Comedy Tour
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Derek Richards, Patrick Garrity, Michael Malone, Damon Leibert and Derrick Keane will perform stand-up. Cost: $24 to $35
SAT 25
The Sugar
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com
In this comedic storytelling show, Gastor Almonte will talk about his recent diagnosis of diabetes. Cost: $20
SAT 25
Broadway Perspectives
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
In this concert to celebrate diversity, Broadway performers Major Attaway, LaVon Fisher-Wilson, Medda Larkin, Brennyn Lark, Jelani Remy, Kissy Simmons and Asher Denburg will performs scenes and songs from shows that highlight artists of color. Cost: $32 to $50
SAT 25
Paula Poundstone
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The humorist and host of the podcast Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone will perform her one-woman show. Cost: $43
CIVIC
TUES 21
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 21
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900
beaconk12.org
TUES 21
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
WED 22
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov