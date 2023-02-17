The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 18

Polar Plunge

FISHKILL

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sharpe Reservation

436 Van Wyck Lake Road

bit.ly/fishkill-polar-plunge

Gather sponsors for your plunge into ice-cold water to raise money for the Special Olympics.

SUN 19

Community Lantern-Making

BEACON

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Beacon Farmers’ Market

223 Main St.

facebook.com/beaconspring

Make a lantern for the Spring Celebration of Light parade on SAT 25. Materials will be provided.

SUN 19

Vintage & Handmade Fair

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. VFW Hall | 413 Main St.

facebook.com/beacontoyandcomicshow

Dealers will be selling vintage clothing, jewelry, toys, accessories and records at this event organized by Beacon Curated. Cost: $3

WED 22

Central Hudson Billing Issues

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall

238 Main St. | philipstown.com

Residents of Philipstown, Cold Spring and Nelsonville are invited to share their experiences with elected officials and the Public Utility Law Project. Central Hudson representatives also have been invited. Following the meeting, members of the town and village boards will discuss efforts to resolve the issues. Email [email protected] if you plan to attend.

SAT 25

Wine for Whiskers

GARDINER

1 – 4 p.m. Whitecliff Winery

331 McKinstry Road

tinyurl.com/27jn9vey

Sample a $15 flight with proceeds benefiting Mid Hudson Animal Aid. There will also be a raffle.

SAT 25

Celebration of Light

BEACON

6 p.m. Polhill Park

facebook.com/beaconspring

Gather at Polhill Park for a parade up Main Street led by the Street Beat Brass Band to The Yard at 4 Hanna Lane for activities, music and refreshments. Bring a lantern.

KIDS & FAMILY

TUES 21

Mardi Gras Masks

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children ages 3 and older are invited to create masks to celebrate the festival.

TUES 21

Owl Pellets

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

For Family Science Night, learn about owls by dissecting a pellet, the regurgitated mass that the birds spit up after feeding.

WED 22

The Rattle Bag

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Split Rock Books

97 Main St. | 845-265-2080

splitrockbks.com

This poetry meet-up for teens will discuss The Carrying, by Ada Limón, and use prompts to write poetry. Registration required.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 18

Plant a Succulent Garden

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

Alste Holmgren will teach participants how to mix soil, sow succulents and care for your new plants. Cost: $25

SAT 18

Maple Sugar Tours

CORNWALL

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnm.org

Visitors can choose a sugar-bush tour at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. that includes a moderate 1-mile hike, or a maple-lane tour at noon or 3 p.m., which is a short walk. Also SUN 19, SAT 25, SUN 26 and continuing weekends through March 19. Cost: $12 ($10 members, free ages 4 and younger)

SAT 18

Washington’s Birthday

NEWBURGH

Noon – 3 p.m.

Washington’s Headquarters

84 Liberty St. | facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters

A re-enactor will cut a birthday cake, and there will be demonstrations of camp life, music and crafts. Also SUN 19, MON 20. Free

THURS 23

Rebecca Henderson

GARRISON

2 p.m. Via Zoom | garrisoninstitute.org

This installment of the Pathways to Planetary Health Forum, hosted by the Garrison Institute, will feature a conversation with the Harvard economics professor about her book, Reimagining Capitalism in a World on Fire, which notes small changes that can change lives. Register online.





THURS 23

Stephen Mallon

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon Sloop Club

2 Red Flynn Drive | 845-463-4660

beaconsloopclub.org

The photographer and filmmaker will talk about his industrial landscape photography in the series Sea Train: Subway Reef Photos. Rescheduled from THURS 16.

THURS 23

The Great New York Fire of 1776

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom

putnamhistorymuseum.org

In this Zoom presentation organized by the Putnam History Museum, Benjamin Carp will discuss his book about the fire that broke out after British forces captured the city, and the mystery of who started it. Register online. Cost: $10 (members free)





SAT 25

A History of Strollers

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Amanda Parrish Morgan will discuss her new book, Stroller, a history of baby movers and what they reveal about parents and children.





VISUAL ARTS

SAT 18

Winter Weekend Art Show

BEACON

Noon – 9 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane | beaconopenstudios.com

Works by local artists will be on view and available for purchase. Also SUN 19.

SAT 18

Anna West | Lindsey Guile

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

West’s solo show, Blue Edge, is a series of paintings of swimming pools. Guile’s Uncensored includes drawings of bodies that don’t conform to traditional concepts of the “right size.” Through March 19.

FRI 24

Drawing Night

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

Spend time drawing with Summer Pierre, an Eisner Award-nominated cartoonist. Cost: $5

SAT 25

Gelli Plate Printing

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

Ada Pilar Cruz will lead this workshop on using gelatin plates to press-print nature images. Cost: $75

SAT 25

On the Politics of Image-Making

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

As part of the museum’s Present Memories series, artist Dawit Petros, scholar Teresa Fiore and curator Mistura Allison will lead sessions exploring historical memory and identity in connections to Italy. Cost: $10 ($5 local residents, seniors, students)

SAT 25

Inventing Stories in Paint

GARRISON

1 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

Anna West, whose paintings are currently on exhibit at the art center, will lead this workshop on painting book covers to tell a story. Cost: $75

MUSIC

SAT 18

Concert of Concertos

NEWBURGH

4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College

330 Powell Ave. | 845-913-7157

newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform at Aquinas Hall with pianists Alan Murray, Janet Wu, Stanley Sisskin and Frank Siegel playing concertos by Mozart, Prokofiev and Rachmaninoff. Cost: $25

SAT 18

Special EFX

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Guitarist and composer Chieli Minucci will perform with his jazz-fusion group, including music from his solo project, Someone’s Singing, and a 40th-anniversary project, Twenty Twenty 2. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SAT 18

Freeways

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s

330 Main St. | quinnsinbeacon.com

SUN 19

Drew Petersen

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The Howland Chamber Music Circle continues its annual piano festival with Petersen performing a program that includes works by Corigliano, Chopin, Ravel and Robert Schumann. Cost: $35 ($10 students ages 25 and younger)

SUN 19

Damn Tall Buildings

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Avery Ballotta (violin), Max Capistran (guitar, banjo) and Sasha Dubyk (bass) will play music from their latest release, Sleeping Dogs. Cost: $20 ($25 door)





SAT 25

The Dark Horses

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band will perform music by George Harrison. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 26

Cherish The Ladies

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Celtic group will play traditional Irish music and step dance. Cost: $45 ($50 door)

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 18

It’s Only a Play

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

Kit Colburn directs the staging of the Terrence McNally comedy about a Broadway opening-night party. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, military, children)

FRI 24

God of Carnage

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Isaac Byrne will direct the Yasmina Reza play with Christine Bokhour, Maia Guest, Raymond Bokhour and Gregory Porter Miller. Also SAT 25, SUN 26 and weekends through March 12. Cost: $28

FRI 24

The Irish Comedy Tour

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Derek Richards, Patrick Garrity, Michael Malone, Damon Leibert and Derrick Keane will perform stand-up. Cost: $24 to $35

SAT 25

The Sugar

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com

In this comedic storytelling show, Gastor Almonte will talk about his recent diagnosis of diabetes. Cost: $20

SAT 25

Broadway Perspectives

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

In this concert to celebrate diversity, Broadway performers Major Attaway, LaVon Fisher-Wilson, Medda Larkin, Brennyn Lark, Jelani Remy, Kissy Simmons and Asher Denburg will performs scenes and songs from shows that highlight artists of color. Cost: $32 to $50

SAT 25

Paula Poundstone

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The humorist and host of the podcast Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone will perform her one-woman show. Cost: $43

CIVIC

TUES 21

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 21

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900

beaconk12.org

TUES 21

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

WED 22

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov