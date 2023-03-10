Albany ‘Good-Cause’ Eviction Law Falls

Beacon and Kingston measures remain

Good-cause eviction laws around New York state continue to fall. On March 2, an appellate court struck down Albany’s law and, on Wednesday (March 8), the nonprofit For The Many announced that landlords had filed suit against Poughkeepsie’s.

A good-cause law in Newburgh was struck down in court in November, when a judge said it conflicted with state law.

Last year, Beacon became the fifth municipality in the state to enact a good-cause measure. (Albany was the first.) Among other provisions, Beacon’s law, which has not been challenged in court, requires landlords to demonstrate “good cause” before a judge can begin eviction proceedings.

City attorneys in Beacon cautioned the City Council before the law was adopted, saying they felt it was preempted by state legislation and would not survive if challenged. The council is scheduled to review its law in June.

Citing “skyrocketing” rents, For The Many this week called on legislators to pass a statewide good-cause measure to curb what the organization described as a “housing crisis” in the Hudson Valley.