No Parking on Cold Spring Streets

Because of the anticipated snow, there will be no parking on streets in the Village of Cold Spring overnight on Friday (March 10).

Cars can park in the following areas overnight (shaded in yellow):

Route 9D adjacent to the ball fields

Municipal lot on Fair Street

Area in front of Mayor’s Park

Kemble Avenue south of The Boulevard

South side of The Boulevard

South side of New Street adjacent to the boat club entrance

Cars must be off the streets from midnight to 6 a.m., the village said, or be subject to ticketing and or/towing.

Clearing sidewalks is the responsibility of property owners and building occupants, but the village asked that snow not be shoveled into the street. Snow and ice must be removed within 18 hours after the end of a snowfall.

Check the village website for updates or call the snow parking announcement hotline at 845-747-7669.