Around Town (Photos)

MAKE YOUR OWN — John Gilney (left) assists a student during a “blow-your-own-ornament” day on April 16 at Hudson Beach Glass in Beacon. The workshop is held monthly except during the holiday season, when it’s daily. Last year, visitors made more than 3,000 ornaments. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

CITY VIBE — Photographer Ross Corsair happened upon this scene on April 16 and quipped: “Just your typical Beacon afternoon.”

ZYDECO IN THE HOUSE — C.J. Chenier brought his Louisiana Red Hot Band to the Towne Crier in Beacon on April 16. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

BRUSH FIRE — First responders from the Highlands and surrounding area were out in full force on April 14 and 15 battling a blaze in Garrison that consumed about 20 acres near Fort Defiance Hill Road. Firefighters hiked together into the woods and faced challenges in getting water to the site. (Photo by Lily Zuckerman)

QUEBEC STYLE — Nicolas Babineau and Alex Chartrand visited the Tompkins Corners Cultural Center in Putnam Valley on April 14 from Montreal for an afternoon music-making workshop and evening concert. Here, Chartrand instructs acolytes on fiddle playing, Québécois-style, including “reels, quadrilles, jigs and cotillons,” the workshop focused on style, ornamentation and technique. (Photo by Ross Corsair)