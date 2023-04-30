Mary Cooper (1951-2023)

Mary Francis Cooper, 71, died April 21.

Mary was born on July 4, 1951, in Cold Spring, the daughter of William and Ruth (Caruso) Constantino. She grew up in Cold Spring and, after moving around a bit (including a stint in Utah), she settled in Fishkill to raise her family.

She was known throughout Cold Spring and Beacon for her involvement in the community, especially her work for the Beacon City School District. She helped many students throughout her times by being a listening ear, mostly as a hall monitor and cafeteria worker.

Mary was known for her sense of humor and her quick wit, but her greatest asset was being a fighter, her family said. She would always fight for her family, friends and community, and she fought ovarian cancer for eight years.

Mary is survived by her husband, Vic, and their son, Bill Cooper (Yolanda), along with her grandchildren: Khloe, Kaharie, Kasyn and Issachar. She is also survived by her siblings, Pam Matthew (Tom) and Archie Constantino (Benita).

Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org).