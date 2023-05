What’s the craziest, riskiest thing you’ve done for recreation?



I free-climbed a 100-foot vertical rock face on the Appalachian Trail. ~Terence Costigan, Cold Spring



I jumped off a cliff into the water, but I’d love to go skydiving. ~Joana Battersby, Beacon



A limo full of girls in Manhattan asked me to get in. And I did. ~Garret Quigley, Garrison