Philipstown Little League, Week 5

Softball

Philipstown’s Majors softball team lost two close games this week, falling 11-7 on Monday (May 16) to Poughkeepsie and 11-8 on Tuesday to Lagrange. Philipstown staged quite a comeback in the Tuesday game, fueled by a three-run triple by NoraJean Cotter in the fifth inning. Solid defensive plays included a line drive catch by shortstop Natalia Corless and a home-to-second pick-off from catcher Mackenzie Tobin.

Coach-Pitch Baseball

The Green Goblins had their best game of the season, recording multiple outs in the field in each inning — no small feat at this level — as well as every player getting multiple hits. Jonathan Meehan had three doubles at the plate for the Navy Sharks.

Majors Baseball

On a cool Spring Tuesday evening, the Green Leprechauns and Red Krusty Krabs locked in a low-scoring game that saw both teams play as crisp as the weather.

Starters Will Valentine (Leprechauns) and Natalie Taylor (Krusty Krabs) had strong outings for their teams, while Alain Swan (Green) and Dylan Drew (Red) pitched strong in relief.

Ultimately, the Krusty Krabs prevailed, 5-4, led on offense by Oliver Herman (two hits and two runs), fill-in Owen Mekeel (two hits) and strong base running (11 steals, including three by Herman and two each from Drew, Hudson Schacht and Murphy Hendrix). Aidan Kane had two hits, while Valentine, Swan, Eli Barton and Vinny Pidala each added a hit for the Leprechauns.

The game ball went to Natalie Taylor, who struck out five while holding Green to two runs (one earned) on two hits over 3 1/3 innings.

On Thursday evening, the Navy Bombers secured their second consecutive walk-off win over the Royal Blue Devils to improve their record to 3-4. In a back-and-forth game, both squads put on a hitting clinic that dazzled the crowd in attendance. Rocco Lanza and Ben LeMon had multiple hits, with Lanza notching two doubles. Owen Mekeel had three runs batted in.

The Blue Devils had several strong batters, as well, with Lughan McIlwaine and Will Sexton both having doubles. A gutsy pitching effort by Sawyer McCarthy and Ben Fury kept the game tight until the bottom of the sixth inning, but Ben LeMon’s single to bring in Lanza put the Bombers over the top. Andy Gaudinier and Owen Mekeel pitched for Navy with Daniel Moors closing out the final frame.

Minors Baseball

Royals 16, Knights 11

Pascal Frezza hit a solo home run in the loss.

Gators 6, Dragons 3

Ethan Taylor pitched three scoreless innings for the win, Cormac Cotter hit a three-run double, and Stefano Mecurio added a single and RBI in the win.

Fishkill 11, Philipstown Dragons 7

Thomas Spooner had a single, double and triple and Jack Larson hit two doubles in the loss.

Game summaries provided by Philipstown Little League