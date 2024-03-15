The list below includes scholarships available to high school seniors or college students in the Highlands and/or Putnam and Dutchess counties. It does not include awards specific to individual schools. To search for scholarships from state and national organizations, see directories such as scholarships.com, fastweb.com and collegeboard.org.
Each listing includes who qualifies to apply, the amount of the award and the application deadline. For scholarships coded CFHV, apply at cfhvny.org. For those that don’t have links to apply, contact the guidance office at Haldane High School or Beacon High School.
Highlands
Acacio “Roger” Rodrigues Memorial Scholarship
Putnam or Dutchess seniors or undergraduate college students who plan to study in a field that will lead to a career in the building/construction industry. | $2,000+ annually | April 5 | Apply via CFHV
AIAWHV Foundation
Putnam or Dutchess college students studying architecture. | $7,000 | April 7 | Apply
Beacon Elks Lodge 1493
The Elks offer the Rush Greenough Scholarship to a BHS or Haldane senior with “extraordinary community service” and the Doc Roberts Scholarship to a BHS senior who plans to pursue an engineering or technology-related degree. | $750 | April 13
Cosimo DiBrizzi Culinary Arts Scholarship
Dutchess or Putnam resident pursuing a career at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park. Established by the family of Cosimo DiBrizzi and the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce. | April 5 | Apply
Daughters of the United States Army
Senior who is the child or dependent of an active, retired or deceased U.S. military service member whose family resides within a 35-mile radius of West Point. | April 15 | Apply
Elena Eckert Memorial Scholarship
Putnam or Dutchess seniors who are children or grandchildren of a current or former member of the armed forces, a police officer or a corrections officer. | $1,000 | April 5 | Apply via CFHV
Firemen’s Association of the State of New York
FASNY reimburses tuition for active volunteer firefighters attending a New York community college or taking online courses through Empire State College. | $1,250 | ongoing | Apply
Hudson Dermatology
Presented to a graduating senior from Putnam or Dutchess who will pursue a degree in the medical field (biology, pre-med, nursing, pharmacy, etc.). | $1,000 | April 1 | Apply
Hudson Valley Guns and Hoses
Putnam or Dutchess senior planning to major in criminal justice, fire science, public administration or related fields. | $1,000+ | April 5 | Apply via CFHV
Jean DeGrace Crandall Memorial Scholarship
Migrant farmworker or child of migrant farmworker (preference for those from Mexico) with history of migration to Putnam or Dutchess. | $1,000+ | April 5 | Apply via CFHV
Jeffrey B. Senft Memorial Scholarship for the Trades
This scholarship is available to students in Dutchess and Putnam who are pursuing a career in the trades and/or manufacturing and love working with their hands. | April 5 | Apply
Marty McGuire Audubon Scholarship
Current college students or college-bound high school seniors with an interest in nature, and who are from western Putnam or southwestern Dutchess counties. | Varies | April 1 | Apply
Mid-Hudson Ivy Foundation
Seniors from the Mid-Hudson Valley. Sponsored by Alpha Kappa Alpha. | $500 to $2,000 | March 31 | Apply
Miles of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation
Putnam and Dutchess seniors whose lives have been affected by breast cancer. | $2,000 to $5,000 | April 5 | Apply via CFHV
Nebrasky Foundation Scholarships
Seniors in the Hudson Valley “who may not fit the traditional four-year college model” but plan to pursue vocational or technical education. | $2,500 | April 12 | Apply
New York Schools Insurance Reciprocal
Haldane or Beacon seniors who are (1) enrolled in special education, (2) have demonstrated resourcefulness and ingenuity to overcome a puzzling creative obstacle, or (3) plan to attend a New York college and have a record of involvement and work for a cause or organization that promotes social justice, equal opportunity, relief of human suffering or similar aspirations. | $3,000 to $5,000 | March 11 | Apply
Professional Nurses Association of Dutchess/Putnam
Putnam or Dutchess seniors or college students pursuing a career in nursing. | $500 to $1,000 | May 12 | Apply
St. Luke’s Cornwall Health System
Seniors who plan to enter the medical field. | $1,000 to $1,500 | May 1 | Apply
Tony Schembri Memorial Scholarship
Seniors from the Mid-Hudson Valley. Sponsored by the Newburgh-based chapter of the veterans’ organization Rolling Thunder 3. | $500 | April 1 | Apply
Philipstown
Alice Reilley Schatzle Memorial Scholarship
Haldane senior who plans to major in education, library sciences or another field that serves others. | Varies. | May 17 | Apply
Bailey Cosmetic & Family Dentistry Dental Award
This scholarship will be presented to two Haldane seniors who are considering a pre-dental program. | $500 | May 17 | Apply
Blue Devil Booster Club
A male and female senior who have been involved in the Haldane athletic program and demonstrated honesty, self-discipline, commitment and team play. | $500 | May 10 | SGO
Cestaro Advantage Award
This award is for any BOCES student from Haldane who is looking to advance to a technical school or has an 85 or higher average with a dream to start their own business. | May 17 | Apply
Cold Spring Lions Club
Now in their 64th year, Frank Milkovich scholarships are available to Philipstown seniors on basis of need, scholarship and potential to succeed. Applicants must have been a resident of Philipstown since at least July 1, 2023. | Varies. | May 3 | Apply
Cold Spring Police Benevolent Association
Presented to a Haldane senior on the basis of community service and potential for success in an undergraduate program within the community. | May 17 | Apply
Glaser Orthodontics
Haldane seniors who plan to pursue a career in a health field. | $1,000 | May 15 | Apply
Haldane Arts Alliance
The alliance offers four scholarships for Haldane seniors. The artist scholarship is awarded to one or more seniors who plan to major in an arts field and/or launch a career in the arts; the game-changer scholarship is awarded to one or more seniors who demonstrate that their experience or participation in the arts sparked positive personal transformation, inspiration and/or curiosity in a way that was truly game-changing for them, the renaissance scholarship is awarded to one or more seniors who demonstrate that they have given dedication while participating in a variety of arts classes (visual, literary, performing, media, etc.) and experiences at Haldane, and the trailblazer scholarship is awarded to one or more seniors who helped to advance new ideas, break new ground, and/or create new opportunities in the arts for their fellow students and/or the wider community. | $500 | Apply
Haldane PTA Scholarships
Presented to two seniors who have demonstrated one or more of PTA core values of collaboration, commitment, diversity, and respect. | Varies. | April 15 | Apply
Haldane School Foundation
Haldane senior who writes the most compelling essay on how an HSF-sponsored grant enhanced their Haldane education. | $2,000 | June 1 | Apply
Joseph Percacciolo Memorial Award
Haldane seniors who have demonstrated service and dedication to the community. | May 17| Apply
Knights of Columbus Scholarship
Philipstown seniors, with preference to Our Lady of Loretto and St. Joseph’s parishioners. | SGO
Liz Bono Memorial Scholarship
Haldane senior preparing for a career in business management or planning to start his or her own business. | $500 | SGO
Lori Isler Teacher Scholarship
Haldane senior who plans to pursue a teaching career and is involved in community service. | $1,000 | May 17 | Apply
Magazzino Educational Scholarship
Haldane junior or senior with a strong interest in visual art or museum management. Includes a paid internship at the museum. Presented by Magazzino Italian Art in partnership with the Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce. | $1,000 | June 1
Martha Lou Anders Memorial Scholarship
Presented to a Haldane senior who excels in English and has a passion for local and/or New York State history, as demonstrated by classroom performance, cumulative average and writing talent. | Varies | May 17 | Apply
Master Gardeners
Putnam seniors who plan to pursue a degree in plant science, horticulture, floriculture, architectural landscape design, forestry, botany or another environmental-related program. Sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension. | $500 | April 30 | Apply
Mental Health Association in Putnam County
The Joan Connelly Memorial Scholarship is given to a Putnam senior who plans to pursue a career in human services. | $500 | April 17 | Apply
NewYork-Presbyterian/Hudson Valley Hospital Auxiliary
Senior who plans to pursue a career in the health field. | $1,000 | May 1 | Apply
Philip Baumgarten Memorial Scholarship
Philipstown senior who volunteers for a local nonprofit and/or has worked for a local business. Sponsored by the Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce. | $1,000. | April 26 | Apply
Philipstown Republican Committee
Awarded to a Philipstown senior who demonstrates leadership qualities, participates in extracurricular activities and demonstrates superior moral character. | $250 | SGO
Philipstown Volunteer Ambulance Corps
The Robert Christie Memorial Scholarship is presented to a senior who volunteers within the community in any capacity and plans to further their education. | May 24 | Apply
Putnam County Children’s Committee
Putnam seniors who exhibit a “commitment to service to the community, and strength of purpose in achieving an educational goal, ability and maturity.” | $500 | SGO
Putnam County Sheriff’s Police Benevolent Association
Putnam seniors, on basis of need, potential for success and interest in law enforcement. | $600 | April 15 | Apply
Virginia E. Pidala Memorial Award
Presented to a Haldane senior who has demonstrated service to the community, has been involved in student activities, and who is looking to continue their education or pursue a career path in helping others. | Varies. | May 17 | Apply
Beacon
Andy Vito/Harold Tompkins/Ron Vece Scholarship
Funded by the Hudson Valley Umpires Association, this scholarship is for seniors in Dutchess County who played high school baseball. | $750 to $1,000 | April 5 | Apply via CFHV
Beacon Paraprofessional Association
BHS seniors. Submit a 500-word essay and a recommendation.| $250 | May 10 | Apply
Beacon Police Benevolent Association
Beacon student planning a career in law enforcement. | May 5 | Apply
Beacon Schools PTOs
The Parent-Teacher Organizations at J.V. Forrestal, Glenham, Sargent and South Avenue elementary schools offer scholarships to Beacon seniors who attended each of them. | $300 to $1,500
Bianca Knight Memorial Scholarship
Dutchess seniors pursuing careers in human services or ministry. | $1,000 | May 6 | SGO | Apply
Charles E. and Mabel E. Conklin Scholarship
Dutchess seniors who rank in the top 10 percent of their class can attend Dutchess Community College for two years at no cost. | Apply
Dutchess County Agricultural Society
Dutchess seniors and college students who plan to pursue a degree in agriculture, horticulture or human ecology, or a career related to agriculture or horticulture. | May 10 | Apply
Dutchess County Counseling Association
The association awards scholarships to Dutchess seniors who have a 90 average or better. | $1,000 | April 26 | Apply
Dutchess County Music Educators Association
Dutchess seniors who plan to major in music or the arts. | $500 | SGO | May 23 | Apply
Dutchess County St. Patrick’s Parade Committee
Dutchess seniors and college students of Irish descent. | $1,000 | April 30 | Apply
Dylan Feller Memorial Scholarship
Dutchess County BOCES/CTI student who plans to major in photography or graphic communications. | $1,000 | April 5 | Apply via CFHV
Eileen Hickey Nursing Scholarship
Dutchess resident pursuing a career in nursing at a college in New York state. Created by the family of Eileen Hickey and the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce. | April 5 | Apply
Frank Thomas Groff Scholarship
Dutchess seniors who are members of the Roman Catholic Church. | $1,000 annually | April 5 | Apply via CFHV
George A. and Catherine V. Quill Scholarship
BHS seniors “who must apply themselves to prosper or those who are able to demonstrate financial need.” | $1,000 to $1,500 | April 5 | Apply via CFHV
Greystone Foundation Human Services Scholarship
Dutchess County high school graduates enrolled in health or human services field, including human services, nursing, physical/occupational therapy, psychology, sociology or education. | $1,500 | April 30 | Apply
H. Normington Schofield Scholarship
BHS seniors who plan to major in environmental studies or education. | $1,000+ | April 5 | Apply via CFHV
Honorable Anthony L. Pagones Memorial Scholarship
Dutchess senior, preferably a Beacon resident, who intends to study law, political science/government or criminal justice. | $1,000 | April 5 | Apply via CFHV
Hudson Valley Financial Professionals
Dutchess seniors who plan to pursue a career in the financial services industry such as banking, finance, insurance or investment banking. | $500 | April 5 | Apply via CFHV
Hudson Valley Latino High School Scholarship
Dutchess seniors of Hispanic origin. | Varies. | April 26 | Apply
I Am Beacon Making a Difference Scholarship
Graduating Beacon senior. | $2,000 annually | April 19 | Apply
Joseph H. and Mildred C. McManus Scholarship
Dutchess seniors or recent graduates “who must apply themselves to prosper or who demonstrate financial need.” | $1,500 annually | April 5 | Apply via CFHV
Joseph H. Gellert/Dutchess County Bar Association
Dutchess students enrolled in law school. | $1,000 | April 5 | Apply via CFHV
Joseph S. Guarneri Sr. Memorial Scholarship
BHS senior “who has overcome or is overcoming personal, financial, family or emotional difficulties.” | $650+ | April 5 | Apply via CFHV
Juan Lafuente Leadership Scholarship
Dutchess resident pursuing a career at a New York college, university or trade school. Established by the Lafuente family and the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce to memorialize Juan, who lost his life during the attacks on 9/11. | April 5 | Apply
Landon R. Gray Memorial Scholarship
Dutchess seniors who are male and African-American and plan to pursue a degree in education, human services, technology or media. | $1,000 | May 6 | Apply
Leslie C. and Irene G. Roe Athletic Scholarship
Dutchess seniors who have demonstrated outstanding athletic skills and will attend a New York community college or SUNY/CUNY school. | $1,500 annually | April 5 | Apply via CFHV
Linda and Steven Lant Family Scholarship
This scholarship is available to Dutchess seniors or undergraduate students at a vocational school who wish to pursue a training program that leads to a career in the trades such as nursing, mechatronics, aviation, building science, construction technology or electrical technology. Students must plan to attend either Dutchess Community College or the Dutchess BOCES Adult Learning Institute in the semester following their scholarship award. | April 5 | Apply
Marjorie A. Rifenburg Scholarship
Dutchess seniors of Native American, American Indian, First Nation or Indigenous descent. | Up to $4,000 | April 5 | Apply via CFHV
Mary McKenzie Memorial Scholarship
BHS seniors of African-American descent. | $500 | April 5 | Apply via CFHV
Maynard and Ferne Brownell Family Scholarship
BHS seniors with financial need and athletic and/or community service. | $750 annually | April 5 | Apply via CFHV
Michael P. Murphy Public Service Graduate Scholarship
Dutchess graduate students planning a career in government. | $1,000+ | April 5 | Apply via CFHV
Norman and Rita Nussbickel Memorial Scholarship
BHS seniors who have “demonstrated strong academic, athletic and community service.” This scholarship was established in 1987 by the Nussbickel family and the Greater Southern Dutchess Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Foundation. | April 5 | Apply
Richard W. Mitchell Memorial Scholarship
Dutchess seniors who is “faced with significant economic, physical, developmental or emotional barrier(s) while advancing their education.” The scholarship was established by the family of Richard Mitchell, former president and CEO of the then-Poughkeepsie Area Chamber of Commerce, with support from the Hudson Valley Young Professionals. | April 5 | Apply
Robert K. and Clara Lou Gould Memorial Scholarship
BHS seniors with “extensive community service experience.” | $2,000 | April 5 | Apply via CFHV
Roberta Tighe Memorial Scholarship
Tighe was a special education teacher at Sargent Elementary for 34 years. This scholarship is for special education student who has gone through the elementary school system and will be a Beacon High School graduate. It requires applicants to submit an essay on their experiences and achievements, along with educational goals and some of your teachers that you have had during your years, memorable experiences and how the teachers have influenced your life. | Varies. | April 29 | Apply
Sal & Pat Trocino Scholarship
Dutchess seniors who have a minimum GPA of 3.25; preference to students with financial need. | $1,000 | April 14 | Apply
Sons and Daughters of Italy
The Beacon Sons & Daughters of Italy, St. Francis of Assisi Lodge No. 2629 offers one or more scholarships to BHS seniors of Italian heritage or who have a family member who is a member of the lodge. | $500 | May 17 | Apply
Stephanie D. Brown & Barbara M. Murphy Memorial Scholarship
Female Dutchess seniors who intend to major in education and become elementary, middle school or high school teachers. | $1,000 to $2,000 | April 5 | Apply via CFHV
St. Rocco Society/Melio Bettina Athletic Scholarship
Each applicant should summarize athletic participation, academic accomplishments and future goals in an email to [email protected]. | May 14 | Apply
TEG Joyce A. Betros Scholarship
Dutchess seniors who are TEG Federal Credit Union members (or whose parent or guardian is) and who demonstrate academic achievement and commitment to community. | $1,000 | April 1 | Apply
