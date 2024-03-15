The list below includes scholarships available to high school seniors or college students in the Highlands and/or Putnam and Dutchess counties. It does not include awards specific to individual schools. To search for scholarships from state and national organizations, see directories such as scholarships.com, fastweb.com and collegeboard.org.

Each listing includes who qualifies to apply, the amount of the award and the application deadline. For scholarships coded CFHV, apply at cfhvny.org. For those that don’t have links to apply, contact the guidance office at Haldane High School or Beacon High School.

Highlands

Acacio “Roger” Rodrigues Memorial Scholarship

Putnam or Dutchess seniors or undergraduate college students who plan to study in a field that will lead to a career in the building/construction industry. | $2,000+ annually | April 5 | Apply via CFHV

AIAWHV Foundation

Putnam or Dutchess college students studying architecture. | $7,000 | April 7 | Apply

Beacon Elks Lodge 1493

The Elks offer the Rush Greenough Scholarship to a BHS or Haldane senior with “extraordinary community service” and the Doc Roberts Scholarship to a BHS senior who plans to pursue an engineering or technology-related degree. | $750 | April 13

Cosimo DiBrizzi Culinary Arts Scholarship

Dutchess or Putnam resident pursuing a career at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park. Established by the family of Cosimo DiBrizzi and the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce. | April 5 | Apply

Daughters of the United States Army

Senior who is the child or dependent of an active, retired or deceased U.S. military service member whose family resides within a 35-mile radius of West Point. | April 15 | Apply

Elena Eckert Memorial Scholarship

Putnam or Dutchess seniors who are children or grandchildren of a current or former member of the armed forces, a police officer or a corrections officer. | $1,000 | April 5 | Apply via CFHV

Firemen’s Association of the State of New York

FASNY reimburses tuition for active volunteer firefighters attending a New York community college or taking online courses through Empire State College. | $1,250 | ongoing | Apply

Hudson Dermatology

Presented to a graduating senior from Putnam or Dutchess who will pursue a degree in the medical field (biology, pre-med, nursing, pharmacy, etc.). | $1,000 | April 1 | Apply

Hudson Valley Guns and Hoses

Putnam or Dutchess senior planning to major in criminal justice, fire science, public administration or related fields. | $1,000+ | April 5 | Apply via CFHV

Jean DeGrace Crandall Memorial Scholarship

Migrant farmworker or child of migrant farmworker (preference for those from Mexico) with history of migration to Putnam or Dutchess. | $1,000+ | April 5 | Apply via CFHV

Jeffrey B. Senft Memorial Scholarship for the Trades

This scholarship is available to students in Dutchess and Putnam who are pursuing a career in the trades and/or manufacturing and love working with their hands. | April 5 | Apply

Marty McGuire Audubon Scholarship

Current college students or college-bound high school seniors with an interest in nature, and who are from western Putnam or southwestern Dutchess counties. | Varies | April 1 | Apply

Mid-Hudson Ivy Foundation

Seniors from the Mid-Hudson Valley. Sponsored by Alpha Kappa Alpha. | $500 to $2,000 | March 31 | Apply

Miles of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation

Putnam and Dutchess seniors whose lives have been affected by breast cancer. | $2,000 to $5,000 | April 5 | Apply via CFHV

Nebrasky Foundation Scholarships

Seniors in the Hudson Valley “who may not fit the traditional four-year college model” but plan to pursue vocational or technical education. | $2,500 | April 12 | Apply

New York Schools Insurance Reciprocal

Haldane or Beacon seniors who are (1) enrolled in special education, (2) have demonstrated resourcefulness and ingenuity to overcome a puzzling creative obstacle, or (3) plan to attend a New York college and have a record of involvement and work for a cause or organization that promotes social justice, equal opportunity, relief of human suffering or similar aspirations. | $3,000 to $5,000 | March 11 | Apply

Professional Nurses Association of Dutchess/Putnam

Putnam or Dutchess seniors or college students pursuing a career in nursing. | $500 to $1,000 | May 12 | Apply

St. Luke’s Cornwall Health System

Seniors who plan to enter the medical field. | $1,000 to $1,500 | May 1 | Apply

Tony Schembri Memorial Scholarship

Seniors from the Mid-Hudson Valley. Sponsored by the Newburgh-based chapter of the veterans’ organization Rolling Thunder 3. | $500 | April 1 | Apply

Philipstown

Alice Reilley Schatzle Memorial Scholarship

Haldane senior who plans to major in education, library sciences or another field that serves others. | Varies. | May 17 | Apply

Bailey Cosmetic & Family Dentistry Dental Award

This scholarship will be presented to two Haldane seniors who are considering a pre-dental program. | $500 | May 17 | Apply

Blue Devil Booster Club

A male and female senior who have been involved in the Haldane athletic program and demonstrated honesty, self-discipline, commitment and team play. | $500 | May 10 | SGO

Cestaro Advantage Award

This award is for any BOCES student from Haldane who is looking to advance to a technical school or has an 85 or higher average with a dream to start their own business. | May 17 | Apply

Cold Spring Lions Club

Now in their 64th year, Frank Milkovich scholarships are available to Philipstown seniors on basis of need, scholarship and potential to succeed. Applicants must have been a resident of Philipstown since at least July 1, 2023. | Varies. | May 3 | Apply

Cold Spring Police Benevolent Association

Presented to a Haldane senior on the basis of community service and potential for success in an undergraduate program within the community. | May 17 | Apply

Glaser Orthodontics

Haldane seniors who plan to pursue a career in a health field. | $1,000 | May 15 | Apply

Haldane Arts Alliance

The alliance offers four scholarships for Haldane seniors. The artist scholarship is awarded to one or more seniors who plan to major in an arts field and/or launch a career in the arts; the game-changer scholarship is awarded to one or more seniors who demonstrate that their experience or participation in the arts sparked positive personal transformation, inspiration and/or curiosity in a way that was truly game-changing for them, the renaissance scholarship is awarded to one or more seniors who demonstrate that they have given dedication while participating in a variety of arts classes (visual, literary, performing, media, etc.) and experiences at Haldane, and the trailblazer scholarship is awarded to one or more seniors who helped to advance new ideas, break new ground, and/or create new opportunities in the arts for their fellow students and/or the wider community. | $500 | Apply

Haldane PTA Scholarships

Presented to two seniors who have demonstrated one or more of PTA core values of collaboration, commitment, diversity, and respect. | Varies. | April 15 | Apply

Haldane School Foundation

Haldane senior who writes the most compelling essay on how an HSF-sponsored grant enhanced their Haldane education. | $2,000 | June 1 | Apply

Joseph Percacciolo Memorial Award

Haldane seniors who have demonstrated service and dedication to the community. | May 17| Apply

Knights of Columbus Scholarship

Philipstown seniors, with preference to Our Lady of Loretto and St. Joseph’s parishioners. | SGO

Liz Bono Memorial Scholarship

Haldane senior preparing for a career in business management or planning to start his or her own business. | $500 | SGO

Lori Isler Teacher Scholarship

Haldane senior who plans to pursue a teaching career and is involved in community service. | $1,000 | May 17 | Apply

Magazzino Educational Scholarship

Haldane junior or senior with a strong interest in visual art or museum management. Includes a paid internship at the museum. Presented by Magazzino Italian Art in partnership with the Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce. | $1,000 | June 1

Martha Lou Anders Memorial Scholarship

Presented to a Haldane senior who excels in English and has a passion for local and/or New York State history, as demonstrated by classroom performance, cumulative average and writing talent. | Varies | May 17 | Apply

Master Gardeners

Putnam seniors who plan to pursue a degree in plant science, horticulture, floriculture, architectural landscape design, forestry, botany or another environmental-related program. Sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension. | $500 | April 30 | Apply

Mental Health Association in Putnam County

The Joan Connelly Memorial Scholarship is given to a Putnam senior who plans to pursue a career in human services. | $500 | April 17 | Apply

NewYork-Presbyterian/Hudson Valley Hospital Auxiliary

Senior who plans to pursue a career in the health field. | $1,000 | May 1 | Apply

Philip Baumgarten Memorial Scholarship

Philipstown senior who volunteers for a local nonprofit and/or has worked for a local business. Sponsored by the Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce. | $1,000. | April 26 | Apply

Philipstown Republican Committee

Awarded to a Philipstown senior who demonstrates leadership qualities, participates in extracurricular activities and demonstrates superior moral character. | $250 | SGO

Philipstown Volunteer Ambulance Corps

The Robert Christie Memorial Scholarship is presented to a senior who volunteers within the community in any capacity and plans to further their education. | May 24 | Apply

Putnam County Children’s Committee

Putnam seniors who exhibit a “commitment to service to the community, and strength of purpose in achieving an educational goal, ability and maturity.” | $500 | SGO

Putnam County Sheriff’s Police Benevolent Association

Putnam seniors, on basis of need, potential for success and interest in law enforcement. | $600 | April 15 | Apply

Virginia E. Pidala Memorial Award

Presented to a Haldane senior who has demonstrated service to the community, has been involved in student activities, and who is looking to continue their education or pursue a career path in helping others. | Varies. | May 17 | Apply

Beacon

Andy Vito/Harold Tompkins/Ron Vece Scholarship

Funded by the Hudson Valley Umpires Association, this scholarship is for seniors in Dutchess County who played high school baseball. | $750 to $1,000 | April 5 | Apply via CFHV

Beacon Paraprofessional Association

BHS seniors. Submit a 500-word essay and a recommendation.| $250 | May 10 | Apply

Beacon Police Benevolent Association

Beacon student planning a career in law enforcement. | May 5 | Apply

Beacon Schools PTOs

The Parent-Teacher Organizations at J.V. Forrestal, Glenham, Sargent and South Avenue elementary schools offer scholarships to Beacon seniors who attended each of them. | $300 to $1,500

Bianca Knight Memorial Scholarship

Dutchess seniors pursuing careers in human services or ministry. | $1,000 | May 6 | SGO | Apply

Charles E. and Mabel E. Conklin Scholarship

Dutchess seniors who rank in the top 10 percent of their class can attend Dutchess Community College for two years at no cost. | Apply

Dutchess County Agricultural Society

Dutchess seniors and college students who plan to pursue a degree in agriculture, horticulture or human ecology, or a career related to agriculture or horticulture. | May 10 | Apply

Dutchess County Counseling Association

The association awards scholarships to Dutchess seniors who have a 90 average or better. | $1,000 | April 26 | Apply

Dutchess County Music Educators Association

Dutchess seniors who plan to major in music or the arts. | $500 | SGO | May 23 | Apply

Dutchess County St. Patrick’s Parade Committee

Dutchess seniors and college students of Irish descent. | $1,000 | April 30 | Apply

Dylan Feller Memorial Scholarship

Dutchess County BOCES/CTI student who plans to major in photography or graphic communications. | $1,000 | April 5 | Apply via CFHV

Eileen Hickey Nursing Scholarship

Dutchess resident pursuing a career in nursing at a college in New York state. Created by the family of Eileen Hickey and the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce. | April 5 | Apply

Frank Thomas Groff Scholarship

Dutchess seniors who are members of the Roman Catholic Church. | $1,000 annually | April 5 | Apply via CFHV

George A. and Catherine V. Quill Scholarship

BHS seniors “who must apply themselves to prosper or those who are able to demonstrate financial need.” | $1,000 to $1,500 | April 5 | Apply via CFHV

Greystone Foundation Human Services Scholarship

Dutchess County high school graduates enrolled in health or human services field, including human services, nursing, physical/occupational therapy, psychology, sociology or education. | $1,500 | April 30 | Apply

H. Normington Schofield Scholarship

BHS seniors who plan to major in environmental studies or education. | $1,000+ | April 5 | Apply via CFHV

Honorable Anthony L. Pagones Memorial Scholarship

Dutchess senior, preferably a Beacon resident, who intends to study law, political science/government or criminal justice. | $1,000 | April 5 | Apply via CFHV

Hudson Valley Financial Professionals

Dutchess seniors who plan to pursue a career in the financial services industry such as banking, finance, insurance or investment banking. | $500 | April 5 | Apply via CFHV

Hudson Valley Latino High School Scholarship

Dutchess seniors of Hispanic origin. | Varies. | April 26 | Apply

I Am Beacon Making a Difference Scholarship

Graduating Beacon senior. | $2,000 annually | April 19 | Apply

Joseph H. and Mildred C. McManus Scholarship

Dutchess seniors or recent graduates “who must apply themselves to prosper or who demonstrate financial need.” | $1,500 annually | April 5 | Apply via CFHV

Joseph H. Gellert/Dutchess County Bar Association

Dutchess students enrolled in law school. | $1,000 | April 5 | Apply via CFHV

Joseph S. Guarneri Sr. Memorial Scholarship

BHS senior “who has overcome or is overcoming personal, financial, family or emotional difficulties.” | $650+ | April 5 | Apply via CFHV

Juan Lafuente Leadership Scholarship

Dutchess resident pursuing a career at a New York college, university or trade school. Established by the Lafuente family and the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce to memorialize Juan, who lost his life during the attacks on 9/11. | April 5 | Apply

Landon R. Gray Memorial Scholarship

Dutchess seniors who are male and African-American and plan to pursue a degree in education, human services, technology or media. | $1,000 | May 6 | Apply

Leslie C. and Irene G. Roe Athletic Scholarship

Dutchess seniors who have demonstrated outstanding athletic skills and will attend a New York community college or SUNY/CUNY school. | $1,500 annually | April 5 | Apply via CFHV

Linda and Steven Lant Family Scholarship

This scholarship is available to Dutchess seniors or undergraduate students at a vocational school who wish to pursue a training program that leads to a career in the trades such as nursing, mechatronics, aviation, building science, construction technology or electrical technology. Students must plan to attend either Dutchess Community College or the Dutchess BOCES Adult Learning Institute in the semester following their scholarship award. | April 5 | Apply

Marjorie A. Rifenburg Scholarship

Dutchess seniors of Native American, American Indian, First Nation or Indigenous descent. | Up to $4,000 | April 5 | Apply via CFHV

Mary McKenzie Memorial Scholarship

BHS seniors of African-American descent. | $500 | April 5 | Apply via CFHV

Maynard and Ferne Brownell Family Scholarship

BHS seniors with financial need and athletic and/or community service. | $750 annually | April 5 | Apply via CFHV

Michael P. Murphy Public Service Graduate Scholarship

Dutchess graduate students planning a career in government. | $1,000+ | April 5 | Apply via CFHV

Norman and Rita Nussbickel Memorial Scholarship

BHS seniors who have “demonstrated strong academic, athletic and community service.” This scholarship was established in 1987 by the Nussbickel family and the Greater Southern Dutchess Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Foundation. | April 5 | Apply

Richard W. Mitchell Memorial Scholarship

Dutchess seniors who is “faced with significant economic, physical, developmental or emotional barrier(s) while advancing their education.” The scholarship was established by the family of Richard Mitchell, former president and CEO of the then-Poughkeepsie Area Chamber of Commerce, with support from the Hudson Valley Young Professionals. | April 5 | Apply

Robert K. and Clara Lou Gould Memorial Scholarship

BHS seniors with “extensive community service experience.” | $2,000 | April 5 | Apply via CFHV

Roberta Tighe Memorial Scholarship

Tighe was a special education teacher at Sargent Elementary for 34 years. This scholarship is for special education student who has gone through the elementary school system and will be a Beacon High School graduate. It requires applicants to submit an essay on their experiences and achievements, along with educational goals and some of your teachers that you have had during your years, memorable experiences and how the teachers have influenced your life. | Varies. | April 29 | Apply

Sal & Pat Trocino Scholarship

Dutchess seniors who have a minimum GPA of 3.25; preference to students with financial need. | $1,000 | April 14 | Apply

Sons and Daughters of Italy

The Beacon Sons & Daughters of Italy, St. Francis of Assisi Lodge No. 2629 offers one or more scholarships to BHS seniors of Italian heritage or who have a family member who is a member of the lodge. | $500 | May 17 | Apply

Stephanie D. Brown & Barbara M. Murphy Memorial Scholarship

Female Dutchess seniors who intend to major in education and become elementary, middle school or high school teachers. | $1,000 to $2,000 | April 5 | Apply via CFHV

St. Rocco Society/Melio Bettina Athletic Scholarship

Each applicant should summarize athletic participation, academic accomplishments and future goals in an email to [email protected]. | May 14 | Apply

TEG Joyce A. Betros Scholarship

Dutchess seniors who are TEG Federal Credit Union members (or whose parent or guardian is) and who demonstrate academic achievement and commitment to community. | $1,000 | April 1 | Apply