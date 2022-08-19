Law Allows Lower Speed Limits

Officials can drop to 25 mph

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Aug. 12 enacted a law that allows cities, villages and towns in New York to lower speed limits to 25 miles per hour. The previous law set the minimum at 30 mph.

The measure passed in the state Senate, 59-4, with Sue Serino (whose district includes the Highlands) voting yes, and in the Assembly, 149-0, with support from Sandy Galef (Philipstown) and Jonathan Jacobson (Beacon).

Cold Spring recently updated its Village Code, which had a 15-mph limit, to conform with the state’s 30-mph minimum, while the Beacon City Council in January of this year passed a resolution in support of a 25-mph minimum.