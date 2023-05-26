Braving Route 301

Speeding cars imperil pedestrians

On hot, unforgiving sunny days, I often walk to Homestyle Creamery in Nelsonville to listen to a podcast and buy my favorite ice cream, soft-serve swirl.

Getting there, however, isn’t fun. I am faced with a deadly obstacle: Route 301.

To walk to Homestyle, I follow the south sidewalk on 301, from my house on Pearl Street. The sidewalk mysteriously ends at Peekskill Road, forcing me to the north side of the street as I make my way northeast to Homestyle.

Once I get close to Homestyle, I must deal with a big problem: crossing 301 (aka Main Street), a high-volume road with speeding cars descending a hill as they head toward Cold Spring.

Drivers on Fishkill Road make this even more difficult because, when they merge onto 301, they are mostly focused on the oncoming traffic rather than pedestrians. Because of this, I usually have to wait a minute or two for a break in the traffic and then run across the street. I have had one or two close calls when crossing the street, and I’m not the only one.

Many other people are faced with this challenge, especially people who live on 301. Scout Thakur deBeer, a seventh grader at Haldane Middle School who lives across from Billy’s Way, crosses 301 every afternoon because her 9-year-old brother gets dropped off on the other side of the street by the bus.

She finds it “terrifying that someone’s just going to round the corner at 60 miles per hour and mow us both over.” She is not alone in this fear. Many school-age students live near Homestyle, some neighbors of deBeer and others on Billy’s Way.

Unfortunately, in March, New York State turned down Nelsonville’s request to reduce the 40 mph speed limit on state Route 301 at the eastern edge of the village to make it safer for pedestrians and bicyclists. The state said that its research showed that no crashes occurred in that stretch in a six-year period.

The state Department of Transportation should add a crosswalk connecting Homestyle to the community, but a crosswalk is not enough. There should be better enforcement of the speed limit, which drops from 40 to 30 mph, and better signage for pedestrians and drivers.

With temperatures warming and ice cream season approaching, it is time to think about improved safety. Cold Spring and Nelsonville were built to be walkable communities. We must fight for that.