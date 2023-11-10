Religious Groups Plan Thanksgiving Dinner

Meals available for those who cannot prepare their own

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Our Lady of Loretto and the Philipstown Reform Synagogue are working with restaurants, businesses and the Knights of Columbus to provide dinner on Thanksgiving for anyone who cannot make their own.

The free meal will include turkey, butternut squash soup, stuffing, mashed sweet potatoes, cranberries, mixed vegetables, cornbread and pumpkin pie. Each dinner will be accompanied by a card made by a local child.

Volunteers plan to make 200 meals, which will be served at Loretto or can be picked up at St. Mary’s or delivered.

To reserve a seat at Loretto, call 845-265-3718. For pick-up or delivery, visit bit.ly/stmarys-tgiving-2023 or call 845-337-0286. To make a donation, visit bit.ly/stmarys-tgiving-2023-donate or send a check to St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 351, Cold Spring, NY 10516 and indicate the funds are for the dinner.