In Cold Spring, A Price on Parking

Residential permits, meters approved

After years of discussion, debate and planning, the Cold Spring Village Board on Nov. 8 adopted amendments to the Village Code to create residential parking permits in the central village and add meters on Main Street.

Weekend and holiday parking on Main Street will now cost $4 per hour, for up to three hours at a time. Residential parking permits — which will be indicated with stickers placed inside the driver’s side back window — will cost $50 annually.

An application will be posted at coldspringny.gov. Metered parking will begin after the residential program, which the village hopes to have in place by Jan. 1.

Here is a summary of the changes for what Cold Spring officials say is the first of three stages that will eventually regulate parking in the entire village.

PERMITS

Who can apply?

Residents of Church, Cross, Fair (from Northern to Main), Furnace, Garden, Haldane, High, Main (from Lunn Terrace to Route 9D), North, Rock and Stone streets and Kemble, Northern and Railroad avenues.

Residents of streets west of the Metro-North tracks (Main, New, West, Fish and Market) can also apply; the new law replaces an existing residential permit system there that the Village Board approved in 2005. Under that system, residents paid $3 annually for permits to park between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week in spots that otherwise have a two-hour limit.

Proof of residency

Applicants must provide a driver’s license, vehicle registration and proof of residency, such as a utility bill.

Number, cost and duration

Each legal residential unit is eligible for up to two permits at $50 each valid between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 and prorated from when the permit is issued. Permits apply to specific vehicles and are not transferable. Permits should be placed on the inside of the driver’s side rear window.

Where are permits valid?

Residential parking permits are valid on any street within the residential parking area, from the river to Route 9D.

Temporary permits

Temporary permits for visitors, service providers and contractors will be available through Village Hall.

Disability parking

Residents considered severely disabled under state vehicle and traffic law do not need a permit.

METERED PARKING

When, where, payment, cost

Metered parking will be in effect on Main Street from the river to Route 9D, year-round, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Payment will be by credit or debit card through the ParkMobile app, through a phone call or at kiosks in front of Village Hall and on Main near Church Street.

Municipal lot and Mayors Park

Metered parking continues at the municipal lot on Fair Street and will be reinstituted at Mayors Park after drainage repairs are completed.

VEHICLES AND TRAFFIC