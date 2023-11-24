Firefighters Answer the Recruiting Call

Members of Philipstown’s four fire departments are used to answering the call to help people in need, but it usually involves a fire, motor vehicle accident or mountain rescue.

On Nov. 12, the Cold Spring, Continental Village, Garrison and North Highlands volunteer fire companies answered a call to Surprise Lake Camp, but this time it was to meet an acute need of their own — new volunteers.















They gathered for a photo shoot led by Jay Brenner, a retired professional photographer and member of the Garrison Fire Company. Brenner’s photos will be used by a recruitment organization recently formed by the four companies and appear on its new website, philipstownfire.org.

“We had great individual photos but needed shots of a cross section of firefighters and apparatus from all four fire companies,” Aaron Leonard, president of the Cold Spring Fire Company said, adding that the photo shoot underlined their mutual need for new volunteers.