Haldane Loses Heartbreaker

The Haldane High School football team’s season ended Friday (Nov. 24) when a last-second two-point conversion failed, leaving the Blue Devils to reflect on a hard-fought 21-20 Class D state semifinal game.

The game, played at Middletown High School in Orange County, ended a season of both triumph and tragedy for Haldane, the Section I, Class D winners, who finished with an 8-3 record. The Stillwater Warriors, the Section 2, Class D winners out of Saratoga County, move on with an 11-1 record.

The game was decided in its final minute, when Haldane quarterback Ryan Van Tassel found Evan Giachinta in the end zone for a 32-yard touchdown. With 18 seconds left and the Warriors ahead 21-20, Haldane had a decision: kick the extra point and tie the game or go for two and the win.

The Blue Devils went for the latter, and moved almost all of their offensive lineman to the left side. The play didn’t fool Stillwater, however, and Van Tassel couldn’t get off a good throw.

The trick play was one that Haldane had been working on all season. “Earlier in the week, we made the decision that we were going to go for two if we were in a situation [like that] and we were going to play to win the football game,” said Coach Ryan McConville.

When it didn’t work, the Blue Devils tried a last-ditch onside kick, but it was unsuccessful. With possession of the football, Stillwater took a knee and the win.

For the Haldane seniors playing their final game, they left it all on the field. Haldane got the ball first, and on the second offensive play of the game, Giachinta burst through a hole and scampered 48 yards for a touchdown, giving the Blue Devils the lead 37 seconds into the game.

But once Stillwater took possession, it became apparent that they were going to run the ball down the throats of the Haldane defense. With 8:04 left in the first quarter, an illegal participation penalty on Haldane rescued the Warriors from a fourth-and-2. Moments later, Stillwater running back Jaxon Mueller took it in from 3 yards out for a touchdown.

Mueller, who is listed at 6 feet, 4 inches and 232 pounds, proved to be a wrecking machine, finishing with 32 carries for 130 yards and three touchdowns. The scoring drive took 6:41 off the clock, and Stillwater would stick with the strategy of running the ball, taking time off the clock and wearing out Haldane’s defense.

After a three-and-out from Haldane’s offense, the Warriors marched back down the field. A drive that started at the end of the first quarter bled into the second quarter and ended with another touchdown by Mueller, this time from yards out, giving Stillwater a 14-7 lead with 10:35 left in the first half.

The Blue Devils got the ball back and 36 seconds later the game was tied, thanks to Van Tassel’s 53-yard rushing touchdown. But Stillwater would keep pounding the rock with its tandem of Mueller and running mate Lukas Lilac. Once again the Warriors were in the red zone when Mueller barreled his way through for a 4-yard touchdown, his third of the game, leaving the score 21-14 with three minutes left in the first half.

At the start of the second half Stillwater had the ball first, and the Warriors used nearly the entire quarter on one drive as they ran the ball and let the clock run. With 1:40 left in the third quarter, it was fourth-and-goal from the 3 and the Warriors were lining up for a field goal.

A Haldane defender jumped offside, putting the ball at the 1-yard line. Stillwater gave the ball to Mueller on the fourth-and-goal but the Blue Devils’ defense finally stopped him, dodging a massive bullet in the process.

Haldane then started to move the ball behind Giachinta’s rushing, but in the middle of the drive a Van Tassel pass was intercepted by Stillwater’s Brody Burdo, who returned it to the Haldane 27-yard line. It was a costly turnover that the Blue Devils could not afford.

After trading possessions, Haldane had the ball around midfield with 1:41 left. As Van Tassel dropped back to pass, he felt immediate pressure and was picked off when he tried to go deep.

With under 2 minutes to go and only one timeout remaining for Haldane, all Stillwater had to do was run the clock out. But on the next play, the ball popped out of a Stillwater defender’s arms and into Blue Devil hands. The season wasn’t over yet.

Under pressure with 30 seconds left, Van Tassel found Jake Thomas for a 23-yard gain. After spending the team’s final timeout, the quarterback would hit Giachinta in the end zone on the next play, setting up the two-point conversion attempt.