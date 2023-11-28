Haldane and Beacon Runners Compete at States

Three local high school runners competed in the state cross-country championships on Nov. 11 in Verona.

Sophomore Owen Powers and freshman Silas Emig of Haldane High School competed against runners from Class D schools; Powers finished second among the Section I, Class D runners, in 18:18.40, while Emig had his best time of the season in 19:37. Powers was 43rd of 115 runners in Class D and Emig was 78th.

Running for Beacon High School in the Class B race, senior Henry Reinke finished 41st of 116 competitors in 17:32.50.