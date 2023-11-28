Soccer League Will Rebrand

Celebrates 50 years in 2024

The East Hudson Youth Soccer League announced on Nov. 15 that it has changed its name before its 50th anniversary to the Hudson Valley Youth Soccer League.

The league, based in Hopewell Junction, was founded in 1974 as the West-Put Youth Soccer League but changed its name as it expanded beyond Putnam and Westchester.

The nonprofit league has nearly 15,000 participants who play for travel clubs from Putnam and Westchester as well as Dutchess (including the Beacon Soccer Club), Orange, Ulster, Rockland and Sullivan counties and Pike County in Pennsylvania.

The league also announced it plans to expand a training program it runs from November through July at the Hudson Valley Sports Dome in Milton and ends with summer tournaments. For more information, call 845-765-2864.