Beacon High School Will Add to Hall of Fame

Former athletes, coach and team to be enshrined

Beacon High School will induct three members of the Class of 1973 (Dave Eraca, baseball, and Rodney Paulin and Joe Simmons, basketball); two members of the Class of 2018 (Jummie Akinwunmi, track and field, and Lenny Torres Jr., baseball); the 2012 softball team, which won a sectional championship; and longtime basketball coach Randy Casale into its Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 5.

The induction ceremony will be held from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at St. Rocco’s Society, 26 South Chestnut St. To reserve a seat, email [email protected] by Dec. 15.