Garrison Begins Superintendent Search

Will host forum on Tuesday (Dec. 5)

The Garrison school district will host a forum on Tuesday (Dec. 5) to discuss its search for a new superintendent following the retirement in September of Carl Albano.

Albano is serving as the interim superintendent for the remainder of the 2023-24 academic year. The school board has hired District Wise Search Consultants to assist with finding his successor.

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the school’s Learning Commons. A Zoom link is also available; see gufs.org. District residents can likewise provide confidential feedback by emailing [email protected] through Jan. 17. Emails received after that date will be forwarded anonymously to the board.