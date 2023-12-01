Putnam Valley Adopts Short-Term Rental Law

Regulations require permits, inspections

After five public hearings, the Putnam Valley Town Board on Nov. 15 approved short-term-rental regulations that include a permit system and mandatory annual safety inspections.

After a three-month grace period that ends in February, residents or companies that want to offer short-term rentals booked through sites such as Airbnb must obtain a special permit from the Planning Board and pay a $500 fee per unit, along with $500 in escrow and $100 annually for inspections.

The regulations limit rentals to single-family homes and require a local manager who lives within 30 miles of Town Hall. The annual fire and safety inspections, conducted by the Building Department, will include any owner-occupied units.

Permits will be valid for three years. No owner can have more than three at any time (one owner-occupied and two non-owner-occupied). When an owner applies for a permit, the town will notify every neighbor within 200 feet of the property.