Super Secret Projects in Beacon is revealing a few secrets in its latest group show, which opened last week in the gallery at the back of Hyperbole at 484 Main St.

The twist for Where Art Finds a Home, which runs through Jan. 7, is that the artists are sharing a piece that might not otherwise be seen because it is a one-off, experimental or part of a series in progress.

We asked some of the artists involved to provide a quick explanation of their work that appears in the show. The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



“I Didn’t Know I Needed That,” by Ian Wilson Clyde, is about “the volume of products consumed every day.”



“Sketch Vessel,” by Laura Holmes McCarthy, “represents an experimentation with bringing drawing into my ceramics work.”



“Haystacks,” by Alyssa Follansbee, is “about the private world you create within a relationship.”



In “Baba Lost at Sea,” Elin Lundman “upcycled art, adding a radical new layer to a traditional maritime scene.”



For “Rooted,” by Kohar Minassian, a “local family of trees was cast on film, then handprinted — an ethereal reminder of how to thrive in community.”



In “Black Sand Lovers,” Tom Stringer “composed the photo — made on my honeymoon to Iceland — just as the couple in the right side of the frame began holding hands.”