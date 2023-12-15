Varsity Roundup: Haldane

BOYS’ BASKETBALL — Haldane opened its season on Dec. 7 with a home win over Pleasantville, 62-51.

After falling behind, 16-11, at the end of the first quarter, the Blue Devils got a spark from Ross Espositio, who came off the bench to score 11 of Haldane’s 15 second-quarter points, giving his team a 26-25 halftime lead.

Despite a hounding press by Pleasantville, Haldane pulled away in the third quarter and went into the fourth with a 49-35 lead that never shrunk below 10 points. Esposito finished with 19 points, Matt Nachamkin had 16 and Michael Murray scored 12.

On Monday (Dec. 11), Haldane hosted Blind Brook and trailed most of the game before losing, 67-62. The Trojans led by 14 at halftime and increased their lead to 19 before Haldane mounted a comeback, cutting the deficit to two early in the fourth quarter before Blind Brook went on a 10-0 run.

Nachamkin led all scorers with 31 points and Fallou Faye added 15, but it wasn’t enough to counter Blind Brook’s accuracy from long range; the Trojans hit 14 three-pointers, accounting for 42 of their 67 points.

Although Esposito didn’t play because of illness, the Blue Devils had an easier time at Briarcliff on Wednesday, winning 56-40. Haldane pulled away with a 12-0 run that began late in the third quarter; Nachamkin finished with 17 points.

Haldane (2-1) will host Irvington on Tuesday (Dec. 19) at 6:15 p.m. before traveling to Valhalla on Thursday.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — Haldane went to Carmel on Dec. 8 for the Louis Larizza Jr. Memorial Tournament, defeating the hosts in the first of two games, 44-33. Camilla McDaniel led the team with 19 points and five rebounds and Kayla Ruggiero finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Marisa Peters contributed 11 points.

The next day, the Blue Devils won the title game over Port Chester, 49-39, led by Ruggiero, who scored 10 points and grabbed 16 rebounds on her way to being named the tournament MVP. Peters added 22 points, five rebounds and three steals. Elaina Johanson had five points and 10 rebounds. McDaniel was named with Ruggiero to the All-Tournament team.

“We made a concerted effort to get inside more and get to the foul line,” Coach Charles Martinez said after the game. “We did a good job of communicating on defense, containing their shooters and their best player.”

On Tuesday (Dec. 12), Haldane traveled to Briarcliff Manor, where, with 5:58 left in the game, the Blue Devils found themselves down by 20 points. But the team went on an 11-0 run behind back-to-back threes by McDaniel, another by Peters and a floater by McDaniel. It wasn’t quite enough and the Bears held on to win 43-36.

Haldane (3-3) played Rye Neck on Thursday (Dec. 14) in a tournament at Croton that continues on Saturday. Next week the team travels to Irvington on Monday (Dec. 18) and Brewster on Tuesday before hosting the Barack Obama School for Social Justice of Yonkers on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.

WINTER TRACK — Haldane competed in a Section I tournament on Dec. 10 at The Armory in New York City. For the boys, the top finishers were Merrick Williams, who was seventh in the 55-meter dash in 7.08 seconds and eighth in the long jump at 16-11.75; Milo Pearsall, who was 12th in the 300-meter dash in 41.20; and John Illian, who was sixth in the 1,600-meter run in 4:59.74. For the girls, Ashley Sousa placed 16th in the 1,500 meters in 5:53.78.

The Blue Devils return to The Armory for a meet today (Dec. 15) and will compete in the Pearl River Holiday Festival on Dec. 27 in Suffern.

FALL HONORS — A number of athletes were recognized for their play during the fall season. Ronan Kiter was an All-Section pick for the boys’ soccer team, and Clem Grossman received an honorable mention. Kiter, Grossman, Matt Nachamkin, Brandt Robbins, Max Westphal and Ty Villella were named to the All-League team. For the girls, Josie Foley-Hedlund, Finola Kiter, Ruby Poses and Ashley Sousa were named to the All-League team.

In cross-country, Penelope Andreou, Hazel Berkley, Owen Powers and Tyler Schacht were named to the All-League team, and Silas Emig was an honorable mention. In tennis, Ellie Dubroff, Camilla McDaniel, Ellen O’Hara and Julie Shields were All-League, and in volleyball, Emily Tomann received the honor.