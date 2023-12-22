GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — Beacon moved to 4-0 on Tuesday (Dec. 19) after another strong defensive showing, defeating Chester, 65-16, at home. Za’layni Shand and Rayana Taylor each scored 12 points, Devyn Kelly had 11 and Lila Burke had 10. The Bulldogs hosted Sullivan West on Thursday (Dec. 21) and will host Saugerties on Dec. 28.

WRESTLING — The Bulldogs opened league competition with a 60-18 loss on Monday (Dec. 18) to Goshen; Nixon Salinas won at 215 pounds, Charles Flynn at 285 pounds and Jude Betancourt at 152 pounds. Beacon (0-3) will compete on Wednesday (Dec. 27) in a tournament at Arlington High School.

BOYS’ SWIMMING — Against Red Hook on Dec. 14, the team had only one first-place finish — by the 200-meter medley relay team in 1:55.15 — in a 104-66 loss. The Bulldogs fared better against Newburgh on Tuesday (Dec. 20) with three winners, but still were defeated, 93-73. In that meet, ninth grader Khordae Facey won the 100-meter backstroke in 1:25.58 and ninth grader Fionn Fehilly placed first in the 100-meter breaststroke in 1:14.23. The team also won the 400-meter free relay in 4:45.62. Beacon swam at Kingston on Thursday (Dec. 21) and travels to Middletown on Jan. 2.

WINTER TRACK — At the Coach Saint Invitational on Dec. 15 at The Armory, Damani DeLoatch won the triple jump in 44-3 and placed 12th in the long jump at 19-.075. Rubio Castagna-Torres was sixth of 28 runners in the 500 meters in 1:12.33; Tye Elias finished 16th of 86 runners in the 400 meters in 55.32; and Noah Spiak was 21st of 55 competitors in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.98. The 4×200 relay team finished 14th of 50 entries in 1:38.10.

For the girls, Kyla Richardson placed seventh of 162 runners in the 55-meter dash in 7.58 and 15th in the high jump at 4-6, and Isabella Migliore placed eighth in the 500-meter dash in 1:27.23.

The Bulldogs return today (Dec. 22) to The Armory for the Section IX Holiday Classic and will compete Wednesday in the Pearl River Holiday Festival.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL — The Bulldogs (1-3) traveled to Monroe-Woodbury on Thursday (Dec. 21) and will compete in a tournament at Lourdes on Wednesday (Dec. 27).

BOWLING — The boys fell last week to Newburgh, 4-1, but defeated Monroe-Woodbury, 4.5-0.5. The girls lost to Newburgh, 5-0, but defeated Monroe-Woodbury by the same score. Both teams faced Goshen on Thursday (Dec. 21).