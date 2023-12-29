Lenny Torres Jr., a Beacon High School grad who was selected by the Cleveland Guardians as the 41st pick of the 2018 Major League Baseball draft, was 5-2, with a 5.03 ERA, for Cleveland’s High-A minor-league affiliate, the Lake County Captains. The 2024 season begins April 5.

Elijah Hughes, the Beacon native and Syracuse star who was a second-round pick in the 2020 NBA draft and played for Utah and Portland before signing with Milwaukee in 2022, is averaging 11 points per game in his second season with the Bucks’ G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd. He scored 17 points on Wednesday (Dec. 27) in a win over the Long Island Nets. 

Elijah Hughes
Elijah Hughes is playing this season for the Wisconsin Herd. (NBA photo)

