GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — Beacon moved to 5-0 after a 73-26 win over Sullivan West on Dec. 21 behind Reilly Landisi’s 18 points and Rayana Taylor’s 16 points and 13 rebounds. The Bulldogs hosted Saugerties on Thursday (Dec. 28) and travel to Spackenkill on Wednesday (Jan. 3). They have won each game by an average of 40 points.



























BOYS’ BASKETBALL — Beacon lost on Dec. 21 to Monroe-Woodbury, 85-50, but snapped a four-game losing streak on Wednesday (Dec. 27) with a 74-68 victory over John Jay East Fishkill in the opener of the eight-team Duane Davis Christmas tournament at Lourdes. The Bulldogs (2-5) advanced to the semifinals on Thursday against Arlington. They travel to Monticello on Wednesday (Jan. 3).

WINTER TRACK — Damani DeLoatch won the triple jump at 43-11 and placed third in the long jump at 20-7 at the Section IX Holiday Classic at Washingtonville on Dec. 22. Jayden Mihalchik was sixth in the pole vault at 9-0 and Rubio Castagna-Torres placed 10th of 31 runners in the 55-meter hurdles. For the girls, Kyla Richardson was seventh of 52 runners in the 55-meter dash in 7.63.

The Bulldogs competed on Wednesday (Dec. 27) in the Pearl River Holiday Festival at Rockland Community College in Suffern. Jonah Mensch finished sixth of 116 competitors in the 300-meter dash in 39.72 and fourth among runners from smaller schools in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.49; August Wright was 10th of 22 runners in the 1,000-meter run in 3:04.82; and DeLoatch won the long jump among smaller schools at 20-02.

For the girls, Christine Robinson was 20th in 8.64 and Janaya Fluellen was 21st in 8.66 among 141 smaller-school competitors in the 55-meter dash. In the 200-meter dash, Fluellen was 25th among 130 runners in 31.87.

Beacon will compete today (Dec. 29) in The Armory High School Holiday Classic in New York City.

WRESTLING — The Bulldogs took part this week in the Mid-Hudson Tournament at Arlington High School. As of Wednesday (Dec. 27), Jude Betancourt had won four matches at 152 pounds, advancing to the second round. Avery Davis also went 4-0 at 170 pounds.