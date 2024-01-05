BOYS’ BASKETBALL — After opening the Duane Davis Memorial Tournament at Lourdes with a win over Monroe-Woodbury, Beacon lost in the semifinals on Dec. 28 to Arlington, 69-47, and in a consolation game to Ketchum, 65-50.

The Bulldogs traveled to Monticello on Wednesday (Jan. 3) but fell in overtime, 66-62. Beacon (2-8) will host Liberty on Monday (Jan. 8) and Pine Bush on Thursday. Both games start at 4:30 p.m.

Derek Fortes (20) rises for a jump shot against Arlington on Dec. 28. (Photos by Cadence Heeter)

Jazziah Whitted (2) leads the offense for the Bulldogs.

Reilly Landisi (1) scored 11 points but Beacon fell to Saugerties on Dec. 28 for its first loss of the season.

Daveya Rodriguez drives against Saugerties. No. 22 is Rayana Taylor.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — After winning five straight to start the season, Beacon dropped its first game, losing to Saugerties, 44-37, on Dec. 28. Reilly Landisi scored 11 points, while Daveya Rodriguez had 10 plus eight rebounds.

The Bulldogs came back on Wednesday (Jan. 3) with a 54-16 win over Spackenkill behind 11 points, eight rebounds and five blocks from Rodriguez.

Beacon (6-1) will host Port Jervis on Tuesday (Jan. 9) at 4:45 p.m. and travel to Hyde Park on Wednesday to take on Franklin Roosevelt.

WINTER TRACK — On Dec. 29 at the Marine Corps Holiday Classic at The Armory in New York City, Zachary Schetter picked up fifth-place finishes in the long jump (18-11) and triple jump (37-3).

Jayden Mihalchik tied for fifth in the pole vault at 9-6 and Tye Elias placed 16th among 99 runners in the 200-meter dash in 24 seconds. For the girls, Mikaela Sanchez was 36th of 68 runners in the 55-meter dash in 8.34 seconds and Stella Reinke was 23rd of 57 runners in the 800 meters in 2:47.61.

WRESTLING — Beacon wrapped up the Mid-Hudson Tournament with two wrestlers competing on the final day. Jude Betancourt placed sixth at 152 pounds and Avery Davis was eighth at 170 pounds. The Bulldogs hosted Cornwall on Wednesday (Jan. 3) and travel to Newburgh on Tuesday (Jan. 9).