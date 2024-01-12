BOYS’ BASKETBALL — Beacon knocked off Liberty on Monday (Jan. 8), 74-37, for its third win of the season. The Bulldogs (3-7) hosted Pine Bush on Thursday (Jan. 11) and will host Port Jervis on Tuesday (Jan. 16) at 4:45 p.m. before traveling to O’Neill on Thursday.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — Beacon visited Hyde Park on Wednesday (Jan. 10) and defeated Franklin Roosevelt, 49-28, behind 12 points by Reilly Landisi and nine from Lila Burke. The Bulldogs (7-1) travel to Liberty today (Jan. 12) and O’Neill on Tuesday.

WINTER TRACK — Beacon competed at The Armory Hispanic Games on Jan. 5 in New York City.

For the boys, Henry Reinke was the top finisher for the Bulldogs in the mile in 4:53.23, followed by August Wright in 5:13.36; Noah Spiak recorded a time of 9.06 in the 55-meter hurdles; Damani DeLoatch hit 20-09 in the long jump; Zachary Schetter scored 39-03 in the triple jump; and Jayden Mihalchik jumped 9-06 in the pole vault.

For the girls, Christine Robinson ran the 55 meters in 8.43; Stella Reinke ran the 1,500 meters in 6:20.52; Mira Miller finished the 55-meter hurdles in 13.16; and Mikaela Sanchez threw the shot put 18-03.75.

BOYS’ SWIMMING — The Bulldogs defeated visiting Franklin Roosevelt on Jan. 5, 110-58. Fionn Fehilly won the 200 and 500 freestyle races in 2:11.01 and 6:10.84, respectively; Alistair Cunningham was first in the 200 individual medley in 2:39.69; and Bryce Manning won the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.34.

Beacon (2-4) hosted New Paltz and Kingston on Thursday (Jan. 11) and will travel to Warwick Valley on Tuesday.

WRESTLING — Beacon fell to Newburgh Free Academy, 60-6, on Wednesday (Jan. 10) in the Section IV Duals at Newburgh. The Bulldogs scored with a 5-2 decision by Avery Davis at 170 pounds and a 3-0 decision by Owen Lynch at 285 pounds.