BOYS’ BASKETBALL — The wins keep coming for the Blue Devils, who defeated North Salem on Jan. 4, 62-43, for their fifth straight victory and their first in league play. Matt Nachamkin, a senior who has committed to Williams College, scored 31 points to lead Haldane, including 11 in the first quarter.

On Wednesday (Jan. 10), the team made it six in a row, winning at Sleepy Hollow, 77-45. The Blue Devils have been playing tough defense, giving up fewer than 50 points by their opponents in five of their most recent six games.

“They’re enjoying playing defense because it translates into our offense,” said Coach Joe Virgadamo. “Deflections and steals turn into wide-open dunks, layups and threes, and they’re buying into it.”

Against Sleepy Hollow, Michael Murray hit three straight three-pointers in the first quarter to take Haldane’s lead to 21-10. (He finished with 15 points.) Nachamkin scored 17 on a mix of shots including threes, a dunk and mid-range jumpers.

Toward the end of the game, with a big lead, Virgadamo cleared his bench; the starters erupted when Erik Stubblefield hit back-to-back three-pointers for his first points of the season.

Haldane (7-1) will host Pawling at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 16) for senior night and travel to Putnam Valley on Thursday.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — Haldane lost at Yonkers Montessori Academy, 55-32, on Jan. 6, to fall to 5-5 on the season. Kayla Ruggiero scored 14 points and Camilla McDaniel had 11.

The Blue Devils host Alexander Hamilton today (Jan. 12) at 6:15 p.m. and travel to Irvington on Monday.

WINTER TRACK — The Blue Devils competed on Jan. 4 in a Section I tournament at Rockland Community College in Suffern.

For the boys, Rhys Williams qualified for the 55-meter dash finals in a field of 200 runners, then finished sixth in 7.17; Merrick Williams was first among 43 athletes in the long jump in 19-09.25, third in the triple jump at 36-10.50 and seventh of 169 runners in the 300 meters in 39.19; Owen Powers was 12th of 46 runners in the 600 meters in 1:41.01; and Jack Illian was third of 18 competitors in the 3,200 meters in 10:41.97.

For the girls, Samantha Thomas was 20th of 127 competitors in the 300 meters in 49.7 and Ashley Sousa was 16th in the 600 meters in 2:04.90 and 13th in the 1,000 meters in 3:50.98.

The Blue Devils will travel to The Armory in New York City today (Jan. 12) for the Steve Borbet Invitational hosted by Warwick Valley.