GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — Beacon had few problems this past week on the offensive or defensive end of the floor, outscoring their two opponents 120-33. In an 82-15 victory at Liberty on Jan. 12, Shadaya Fryar led the Bulldogs with 20 points and 13 rebounds, followed by Reilly Landisi with 13 points, Lila Burke with 12 and Rayana Taylor with 11. On Wednesday (Jan. 17), Beacon won at O’Neill, 38-18, behind 18 points from Landisi and 12 from Daveya Rodriguez.

The Bulldogs (9-1) will travel to Haldane on Saturday (Jan. 20) for the annual Battle of the Tunnel game at 1 p.m., host O’Neill on Monday at 4:30 p.m., travel to Middletown on Wednesday and host Port Jervis on Thursday at 4:45 p.m.

BOYS’ SWIMMING — Beacon hosted a dual meet on Jan. 11 but suffered defeats by New Paltz (113-57) and Kingston (113-62). The 200 medley relay team had the best finish for the Bulldogs, coming in second in 1:54.07, while Fionn Fehilly was third in the 500 freestyle in 6:09.94 and Bryce Manning was third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.03.

Beacon traveled to Middletown on Wednesday (Jan. 17) for a meet that ended in a 90-90 tie. Manning won the 200 individual medley in 2:21.74; Ronnie Anzovino won the 50 freestyle in 25.33; Imroz Ali won the 100 fly in 1:06.30; Fehilly won the 100 freestyle in 57.72; and the 200 freestyle relay team won in 1:43.89.

The Bulldogs (2-5-1) will visit Cornwall on Saturday (Jan. 20) and Warwick on Wednesday.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL — The Bulldogs knocked off Pine Brush, 66-56, on Jan. 11 but then had its Tuesday (Jan. 16) home game against Port Jervis postponed due to bad weather. Beacon (4-7) traveled to O’Neill on Thursday (Jan. 18) and will host Cornwall Central on Tuesday and Haldane on Jan. 27 for the Battle of the Tunnel.

BOWLING — The boys’ team won its sixth straight, 4-1 over Middletown, on Jan. 11 to improve to 8-1-1, while the girls lost to Middletown, 4-1, to drop to 1-4 on the season. Both teams will face Middletown again on Monday (Jan. 22).

WINTER TRACK — The Bulldogs competed at an 18-team Section IX meet at West Point on Jan. 12. The top finishers for the boys were Damani DeLoatch, who won the long jump at 20-11.5 and the triple jump at 43-9.5; Henry Reinke, who was fourth in the 1,000 meters in 2:42.90; and Jayden Mihalchik, who was third in the pole vault at 10-6. For the girls, Isabella Migliore placed ninth in the 1,000 meters in 3:23.63.

The team will compete again at West Point on Saturday (Jan. 20) in the divisional championships.