Free Loop will become Main Street shuttle

Dutchess County Public Transit will hold an information session at Beacon City Hall at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 28) to discuss schedule and route changes that will begin June 1, including a streamlined Free Loop bus that will run up and down Main Street.

Dutchess County runs three bus routes in Beacon. It said Route B, which travels on Route 9 to and from Poughkeepsie, will offer hourly service, including eight additional daily trips. Buses will run on the half-hour (picking up riders, for example, at 1:30 p.m. and again at 2:30 p.m.).

Route F, which runs from Beacon to Hopewell Junction with stops at the Beacon train station, the Amazon warehouse and iPark in East Fishkill and the Fishkill campus of Dutchess Community College, will see its hours extended to 10 p.m.

Following input from the City of Beacon, Route G, also known as the Beacon Free Loop, will become a Main Street shuttle Monday through Saturday and add Sunday service from 10 a.m. to 5:50 p.m.

Because of low ridership, it will abandon its Figure 8 loop that includes stops near Mount Beacon and the Beacon Housing Authority. Instead, following a recommendation by the city’s Main Street Access Committee, it will leave the Metro-North station every 30 minutes (also on the half-hour), travel down Main Street, turn around at East Main and return to the train station.

The B and F routes will stop at the Beacon Housing Authority but the rides won’t be free. City Administrator Chris White said Wednesday (Feb. 21) that he will bring a plan to the City Council to subsidize the 75-cent fare for low-income riders.

The new route schedules are posted at dutchessny.gov/publictransit. In addition to input from the city, the changes followed a study by a consulting firm that analyzed ridership and surveyed passengers. Dutchess County will provide free rides for passengers attending next week’s meeting at City Hall, which can be reached via Route B or the Free Loop.