Shane M. Monroe, 54, died March 14 at Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh.

He was born in Beacon on Jan. 26, 1970, the son of Samuel and Judith (Robinson) Monroe. Shane graduated from Beacon High School in 1987.

During and after high school, Shane worked at the Southern Dutchess Bowling Alley, which he loved. He competed in travel tournaments and was proud of his perfect games, of which he had a few.

Shane also worked in maintenance and was a machine operator at Unico Special Products in Beacon. He was a former member of the Slater Chemical Fire Co. in Glenham.

Along with his mother, Shane is survived by his brothers, Samuel Monroe Jr. (Kim Bankowitz) and Timothy Monroe (Lisa) and by his nieces and nephews, Christopher, Elizabeth, Zachary, Lyndsay, Marilyn and Jessica.

His family will gather Tuesday (March 19) from 4 to 8 p.m. at Libby Funeral Home, 55 Teller Ave. in Beacon, where a service will be offered at 7 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 54, 1 Arquilla Drive, Beacon, NY 12508 (beaconvac.org).