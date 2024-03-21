No challengers in village vote

Mayor Chris Winward was elected on Tuesday (March 19) to a second term as Nelsonville’s mayor. In addition, David Moroney returned for a fourth term as a trustee, and Douglas Anderson joined the board.

There were no challengers in the race, which drew 67 voters. Anderson will succeed Thomas Campanile, who did not run for a second term. Alan Potts, a former trustee, received two write-in votes.

The mayor and four trustees serve 2-year terms. Dennis Zenz, the longtime town justice, ran unopposed for a 4-year term.

