No challengers in village vote
Mayor Chris Winward was elected on Tuesday (March 19) to a second term as Nelsonville’s mayor. In addition, David Moroney returned for a fourth term as a trustee, and Douglas Anderson joined the board.
There were no challengers in the race, which drew 67 voters. Anderson will succeed Thomas Campanile, who did not run for a second term. Alan Potts, a former trustee, received two write-in votes.
The mayor and four trustees serve 2-year terms. Dennis Zenz, the longtime town justice, ran unopposed for a 4-year term.
