Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 23

Pet Rabies Clinic

CARMEL

10 a.m. – Noon. Veterans Park

201 Gipsy Trail Road

845-808-1390, x43160

putnamcountyny.com/health

Bring proof of previous vaccination and get a free shot for your dog, cat or ferret. Masks required. Pets must be leashed or in carriers.

SAT 23

Highland Lights Workshop

GARRISON

Noon – 2:30 p.m. & 3 – 5:30 p.m. HVSF

2015 Route 9

bit.ly/highland-lights-workshops

Help create lantern puppets of fish and river creatures to highlight the aquatic theme, Full Fathom Five, for this year’s procession, scheduled for April 20. Also SUN 24, FRI 29, SAT 30 and weekends through April 14. Register online.

SAT 23

Made in Beacon

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. Beacon Historical Society

61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org

Learn at this exhibit about all the products that have been manufactured locally over the centuries.

SAT 23

PHAS Dinner

PHILIPSTOWN

5 p.m. Taconic Outdoor Education Center

75 Mountain Laurel Lane

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

The Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will host its annual dinner and silent auction and honor members of the New York State Young Birder Club. Cost: $100

SUN 24

Pancake Breakfast

BEACON

8 a.m. – Noon. Dutchess Junction Fire Co.

75 Slocum Road

The volunteer fire company will host its annual Palm Sunday fundraiser. Cost: $15 ($12 seniors, $9 children)

SUN 31

Trans Day of Visibility

BEACON

4 – 7 p.m. KuBe Arts Center

211 Fishkill Ave.

facebook.com/BeaconLGBTQ

There will be a DJ and refreshments during this community celebration. Donations will benefit Queer Soup Night.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 23

Buffalo Soldiers of the Hudson Valley

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

Carla Burns will share family photos and memories about growing up with Black neighbors who served in 19th-century Army regiments.

TUES 26

The Train Ferry

BEACON

7 p.m. Elks Lodge | 900 Wolcott Ave.

beaconhistorical.org

The Beacon Historical Society will host this lecture by Alex Prizgintas about how a ferry carried train cars across the river before the Poughkeepsie Railroad Bridge was built at the turn of the century.



SAT 30

Citizenship 101

BEACON

11 a.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Learn about how to get a green card, apply for asylum and other issues related to becoming a U.S. citizen.

NATURE & OUTDOORS

SAT 23

Sap Happy Maple Weekend

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8:30 a.m. Bowdoin Park

85 Sheafe Road | dutchessny.gov/parks

The county will host a 5K run/walk (register for $20 at dutchessny.gov/maple5k) followed by a pancake breakfast at 9:15 a.m. Cost: $5 (free for children ages 6 and younger) On SUN 24, there will be maple syrup demonstrations and tastings at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Register online. Cost: $5.

SAT 23

Rabbit Ramble

CORNWALL

10 a.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506 x204

hhnaturecenter.org

Learn about the Eastern cottontail and meet a rabbit. Cost: $14 ($10 members)

SAT 23

Sugar Maple Celebration

FISHKILL

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sharpe Reservation

436 Van Wyck Lake Road

freshair.org/sharpe

The annual event will include demonstrations, tastings, a planetarium show, animals and a food and craft market. Free

SUN 24

Maple Syrup Day

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D | littlestonypoint.org

Enjoy pancakes, musical performances and hiking at this annual event hosted by the Little Stony Point Citizens Association. Donations welcome. Free

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 23

Met HD: Roméo Et Juliette

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Soprano Nadine Sierra and tenor Benjamin Bernheim sing the lead roles in this high-definition livestream of the Metropolitan Opera House performance in New York City. Cost: $30 ($28 members, $23 ages 12 and younger)

SAT 23

Chicago

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane Auditorium

15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org

Haldane Drama will perform the popular musical, a satire about corruption in criminal justice and the concept of celebrity criminals. Also SUN 24. Cost: $15 ($8 students, seniors)

SAT 23

Dirt

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corner Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org

The play explores local history through the lives of Wappinger chief Daniel Nimham, an enslaved miller and an heiress from a ruling family. Also SUN 24. Cost: $25 ($20 seniors, students free)

SUN 24

Cello Stories

GARRISON

4 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf will discuss her “life under Broadway” in the orchestra of more than 20 Broadway shows and also perform. Cost: $25

MON 25

Heir to an Execution

PLEASANTVILLE

7 p.m. Jacob Burns Film Center

364 Manville Road

burnsfilmcenter.org

Ivy Meeropol, and her father, Michael Meeropol, who both live in Philipstown, will answer questions following this 20th anniversary screening of her 2004 documentary about her grandparents and his parents, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg (below), who were executed in 1953 after being accused of treason. Cost: $25 ($20 members)





WED 27

Artichoke Open Mic

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com

In six minutes, tell a true story about your life from memory. Registration opens at 6 p.m.

SAT 30

The Peekskill Riots

PEEKSKILL

2 p.m. Field Library

4 Nelson Ave. | peekskill.org

This documentary series explores Peekskill’s racial history, beginning with a 1949 concert by Paul Robeson, a Black performer and activist, that was disrupted by protesters and turned violent.





MUSIC

SAT 23

Micky Dolenz

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The Monkees drummer will perform and talk about his career. Cost: $62 to $82

SAT 23

Soggy Po’ Boys

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The band plays New Orleans-style jazz. Cost: $25 ($30 door)





SAT 23

Feast of Friends

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Doors tribute band will play the hits and deep cuts. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 24

Celtic Woman

WEST POINT

3 p.m. Ike Hall | 655 Pitcher Road

845-938-4159 | ikehall.com

The show will feature Irish song and dance. Cost: $48

SUN 24

Brasil Guitar Duo

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

Douglas Lora and João Luiz’s program will include compositions by Egberto Gismonti, Leo Brouwer and Frederic Hand. Cost: $35 ($10 students)

SUN 24

Hot Club of Cowtown

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The trio will play music from its latest release, Wild Kingdom. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

FRI 29

Fauré’s Requiem

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Highlands Chapel

217 Main St. | highlandschapel.org

The Highlands Choral Society will perform, with soloists Friedrike Merck and Michael McKee. Donations welcome. Free

FRI 29

A Tribute to James Taylor

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Bossa Blue will play its version of Taylor’s melodies with a groove. Cost: $20 ($25 door)





VISUAL ARTS

SAT 23

Mario Schifano

PHILIPSTOWN

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202

magazzino.art

See works from the artist’s Germinal series, created between 1960 and 1970. On view through Aug. 9. The last entry is at 4 p.m. Cost: Free on SAT 23 and to Philipstown residents, otherwise $20 ($10 seniors, students, disabled, $5 children)





SAT 23

SITE Mentor

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

The high school mentorship program’s exhibit theme is The Year Was 1964. Through April 7.

THURS 28

Bus Shelter Art

BEACON

7 p.m. Beahive | 6 Eliza St.

845-418-3731 | bit.ly/4c6d9kq

BeaconArts will host this reception for Allysa Follansbee, Catherine Welshman, David Rich, Piet Mura and Barbara Smith Gioia, whose art will be installed on bus shelters this year. A membership meeting follows.

SUN 31

In Light of Water, Birds Take Flight

BEACON

2 p.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

As part of Dia’s Poetry & series, Jeffrey Yang will create a participatory orchestra with sound artist and composer Susie Ibarra. Register online. Museum admission is free today for Hudson Valley residents upon request; see bit.ly/dia-free-day. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and disabled visitors, $5 ages 5 to 11, free for Beacon and Newburgh residents)





KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 23

Play Sets

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Families with children ages 5 and older are invited to explore the galleries; in this session, Dia educators will focus on the work of Rita McBride. On SAT 30 the focus is Robert Irwin. Free

SAT 23

Meet Peat

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Peat, a dog trained to sniff out invasive species for the New York-New Jersey Trail Conference, will visit the library.





SAT 23

Easter Egg Hunt

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Faith Church | 245 Main St.

Children ages 12 and younger are invited to participate, and there will also be a petting zoo. The rain date is SAT 30.

SAT 23

Water Safety Workshop

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Karen Madsen will explain to children ages 3 to 8 how to stay safe around the water. Registration required.

SAT 23

Teen Night

PHILIPSTOWN

7 – 10 p.m. Rec Center | 107 Glenclyffe

philipstownny.myrec.com

Activities will include an Among Us challenge, game show challenge, indoor gaga and dodgeball. Philipstown residents only. Cost: $10

SUN 24

Flying Bird Puppet Workshop

GARRISON

1 – 4 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Bring cereal boxes to design and decorate a bird puppet. Children ages 12 and younger are welcome with an adult, and older kids can be dropped off. Cost: $75

THURS 28

Teen Scavenger Hunt

COLD SPRING

2:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 6 and higher are invited to search for items hidden inside and outside the library. Registration required.

THURS 28

Barbie: The Movie

BEACON

3 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Wear an outfit inspired by the film and watch with other fans.

SAT 30

Easter Egg Hunt

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Tots Park

4 High St. | 845-265-3191

The Knights of Columbus will host their annual hunt for children ages 8 and younger. Bring baskets and a donation for the Philipstown Food Pantry. Rescheduled from SAT 23.

CIVIC

SAT 23

Early Voting

PHILIPSTOWN

8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

North Highlands Firehouse

504 Fishkill Road | putnamboe.com

Philipstown voters registered with a party can vote ahead of the April 2 presidential primary. Daily through March 30.

SAT 23

Early Voting

FISHKILL

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Town Hall | 807 Route 52

elections.dutchessny.gov

Beacon voters registered with a party can vote ahead of the April 2 presidential primary. Daily through March 30.

MON 25

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 25

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

WED 27

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov