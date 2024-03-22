Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 23
Pet Rabies Clinic
CARMEL
10 a.m. – Noon. Veterans Park
201 Gipsy Trail Road
845-808-1390, x43160
putnamcountyny.com/health
Bring proof of previous vaccination and get a free shot for your dog, cat or ferret. Masks required. Pets must be leashed or in carriers.
SAT 23
Highland Lights Workshop
GARRISON
Noon – 2:30 p.m. & 3 – 5:30 p.m. HVSF
2015 Route 9
bit.ly/highland-lights-workshops
Help create lantern puppets of fish and river creatures to highlight the aquatic theme, Full Fathom Five, for this year’s procession, scheduled for April 20. Also SUN 24, FRI 29, SAT 30 and weekends through April 14. Register online.
SAT 23
Made in Beacon
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. Beacon Historical Society
61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org
Learn at this exhibit about all the products that have been manufactured locally over the centuries.
SAT 23
PHAS Dinner
PHILIPSTOWN
5 p.m. Taconic Outdoor Education Center
75 Mountain Laurel Lane
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
The Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will host its annual dinner and silent auction and honor members of the New York State Young Birder Club. Cost: $100
SUN 24
Pancake Breakfast
BEACON
8 a.m. – Noon. Dutchess Junction Fire Co.
75 Slocum Road
The volunteer fire company will host its annual Palm Sunday fundraiser. Cost: $15 ($12 seniors, $9 children)
SUN 31
Trans Day of Visibility
BEACON
4 – 7 p.m. KuBe Arts Center
211 Fishkill Ave.
facebook.com/BeaconLGBTQ
There will be a DJ and refreshments during this community celebration. Donations will benefit Queer Soup Night.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 23
Buffalo Soldiers of the Hudson Valley
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
Carla Burns will share family photos and memories about growing up with Black neighbors who served in 19th-century Army regiments.
TUES 26
The Train Ferry
BEACON
7 p.m. Elks Lodge | 900 Wolcott Ave.
beaconhistorical.org
The Beacon Historical Society will host this lecture by Alex Prizgintas about how a ferry carried train cars across the river before the Poughkeepsie Railroad Bridge was built at the turn of the century.
SAT 30
Citizenship 101
BEACON
11 a.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Learn about how to get a green card, apply for asylum and other issues related to becoming a U.S. citizen.
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SAT 23
Sap Happy Maple Weekend
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8:30 a.m. Bowdoin Park
85 Sheafe Road | dutchessny.gov/parks
The county will host a 5K run/walk (register for $20 at dutchessny.gov/maple5k) followed by a pancake breakfast at 9:15 a.m. Cost: $5 (free for children ages 6 and younger) On SUN 24, there will be maple syrup demonstrations and tastings at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Register online. Cost: $5.
SAT 23
Rabbit Ramble
CORNWALL
10 a.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506 x204
hhnaturecenter.org
Learn about the Eastern cottontail and meet a rabbit. Cost: $14 ($10 members)
SAT 23
Sugar Maple Celebration
FISHKILL
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sharpe Reservation
436 Van Wyck Lake Road
freshair.org/sharpe
The annual event will include demonstrations, tastings, a planetarium show, animals and a food and craft market. Free
SUN 24
Maple Syrup Day
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D | littlestonypoint.org
Enjoy pancakes, musical performances and hiking at this annual event hosted by the Little Stony Point Citizens Association. Donations welcome. Free
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 23
Met HD: Roméo Et Juliette
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Soprano Nadine Sierra and tenor Benjamin Bernheim sing the lead roles in this high-definition livestream of the Metropolitan Opera House performance in New York City. Cost: $30 ($28 members, $23 ages 12 and younger)
SAT 23
Chicago
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane Auditorium
15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org
Haldane Drama will perform the popular musical, a satire about corruption in criminal justice and the concept of celebrity criminals. Also SUN 24. Cost: $15 ($8 students, seniors)
SAT 23
Dirt
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corner Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org
The play explores local history through the lives of Wappinger chief Daniel Nimham, an enslaved miller and an heiress from a ruling family. Also SUN 24. Cost: $25 ($20 seniors, students free)
SUN 24
Cello Stories
GARRISON
4 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf will discuss her “life under Broadway” in the orchestra of more than 20 Broadway shows and also perform. Cost: $25
MON 25
Heir to an Execution
PLEASANTVILLE
7 p.m. Jacob Burns Film Center
364 Manville Road
burnsfilmcenter.org
Ivy Meeropol, and her father, Michael Meeropol, who both live in Philipstown, will answer questions following this 20th anniversary screening of her 2004 documentary about her grandparents and his parents, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg (below), who were executed in 1953 after being accused of treason. Cost: $25 ($20 members)
WED 27
Artichoke Open Mic
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com
In six minutes, tell a true story about your life from memory. Registration opens at 6 p.m.
SAT 30
The Peekskill Riots
PEEKSKILL
2 p.m. Field Library
4 Nelson Ave. | peekskill.org
This documentary series explores Peekskill’s racial history, beginning with a 1949 concert by Paul Robeson, a Black performer and activist, that was disrupted by protesters and turned violent.
MUSIC
SAT 23
Micky Dolenz
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The Monkees drummer will perform and talk about his career. Cost: $62 to $82
SAT 23
Soggy Po’ Boys
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The band plays New Orleans-style jazz. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 23
Feast of Friends
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Doors tribute band will play the hits and deep cuts. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 24
Celtic Woman
WEST POINT
3 p.m. Ike Hall | 655 Pitcher Road
845-938-4159 | ikehall.com
The show will feature Irish song and dance. Cost: $48
SUN 24
Brasil Guitar Duo
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
Douglas Lora and João Luiz’s program will include compositions by Egberto Gismonti, Leo Brouwer and Frederic Hand. Cost: $35 ($10 students)
SUN 24
Hot Club of Cowtown
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The trio will play music from its latest release, Wild Kingdom. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
FRI 29
Fauré’s Requiem
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Highlands Chapel
217 Main St. | highlandschapel.org
The Highlands Choral Society will perform, with soloists Friedrike Merck and Michael McKee. Donations welcome. Free
FRI 29
A Tribute to James Taylor
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Bossa Blue will play its version of Taylor’s melodies with a groove. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 23
Mario Schifano
PHILIPSTOWN
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | 845-666-7202
magazzino.art
See works from the artist’s Germinal series, created between 1960 and 1970. On view through Aug. 9. The last entry is at 4 p.m. Cost: Free on SAT 23 and to Philipstown residents, otherwise $20 ($10 seniors, students, disabled, $5 children)
SAT 23
SITE Mentor
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
The high school mentorship program’s exhibit theme is The Year Was 1964. Through April 7.
THURS 28
Bus Shelter Art
BEACON
7 p.m. Beahive | 6 Eliza St.
845-418-3731 | bit.ly/4c6d9kq
BeaconArts will host this reception for Allysa Follansbee, Catherine Welshman, David Rich, Piet Mura and Barbara Smith Gioia, whose art will be installed on bus shelters this year. A membership meeting follows.
SUN 31
In Light of Water, Birds Take Flight
BEACON
2 p.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
As part of Dia’s Poetry & series, Jeffrey Yang will create a participatory orchestra with sound artist and composer Susie Ibarra. Register online. Museum admission is free today for Hudson Valley residents upon request; see bit.ly/dia-free-day. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and disabled visitors, $5 ages 5 to 11, free for Beacon and Newburgh residents)
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 23
Play Sets
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Families with children ages 5 and older are invited to explore the galleries; in this session, Dia educators will focus on the work of Rita McBride. On SAT 30 the focus is Robert Irwin. Free
SAT 23
Meet Peat
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Peat, a dog trained to sniff out invasive species for the New York-New Jersey Trail Conference, will visit the library.
SAT 23
Easter Egg Hunt
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Faith Church | 245 Main St.
Children ages 12 and younger are invited to participate, and there will also be a petting zoo. The rain date is SAT 30.
SAT 23
Water Safety Workshop
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Karen Madsen will explain to children ages 3 to 8 how to stay safe around the water. Registration required.
SAT 23
Teen Night
PHILIPSTOWN
7 – 10 p.m. Rec Center | 107 Glenclyffe
philipstownny.myrec.com
Activities will include an Among Us challenge, game show challenge, indoor gaga and dodgeball. Philipstown residents only. Cost: $10
SUN 24
Flying Bird Puppet Workshop
GARRISON
1 – 4 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Bring cereal boxes to design and decorate a bird puppet. Children ages 12 and younger are welcome with an adult, and older kids can be dropped off. Cost: $75
THURS 28
Teen Scavenger Hunt
COLD SPRING
2:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 6 and higher are invited to search for items hidden inside and outside the library. Registration required.
THURS 28
Barbie: The Movie
BEACON
3 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Wear an outfit inspired by the film and watch with other fans.
SAT 30
Easter Egg Hunt
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Tots Park
4 High St. | 845-265-3191
The Knights of Columbus will host their annual hunt for children ages 8 and younger. Bring baskets and a donation for the Philipstown Food Pantry. Rescheduled from SAT 23.
CIVIC
SAT 23
Early Voting
PHILIPSTOWN
8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
North Highlands Firehouse
504 Fishkill Road | putnamboe.com
Philipstown voters registered with a party can vote ahead of the April 2 presidential primary. Daily through March 30.
SAT 23
Early Voting
FISHKILL
9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Town Hall | 807 Route 52
elections.dutchessny.gov
Beacon voters registered with a party can vote ahead of the April 2 presidential primary. Daily through March 30.
MON 25
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 25
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
WED 27
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
