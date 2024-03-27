County task force investigates separate cases

In separate investigations, officers from a task force overseen by the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office arrested two Beacon men on charges of selling illegal narcotics.

The district attorney said in a news release that the task force has been investigating the sale of fentanyl and other illegal drugs in Poughkeepsie, Hyde Park and surrounding areas.

On Monday (March 25), officers arrested Jose J. Cruz, 22, of Beacon, in the Town of Hyde Park near Saint Peters School on Violet Avenue. The task force said it had learned that Cruz was planning to leave for Miami later that day. During a search of his residence, officers said they found fentanyl and cocaine packaged for sale and a handgun and ammunition.

Cruz was charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

Earlier, on March 22, as part of an investigation of drug sales in Beacon, the task force arrested Jerami Davis, 34, who was charged with four felony counts of selling cocaine. After being arraigned, he was released to the supervision of the county probation department.