Havin Morris
Havin Morris

California resident was on leave

A West Point cadet drowned while on leave in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the U.S. Military Academy announced on Tuesday (March 26).

Havin Morris, 21, of Pleasanton, California, died Monday. His tactical officer, Maj. Rebecca Gogue, said in a statement that Morris was “a bright, resilient young man with a determination to succeed in all he did.”

Morris’ family was notified of his death by the Army and assigned a casualty assistance officer.

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.

Leave a comment

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.