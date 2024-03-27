California resident was on leave
A West Point cadet drowned while on leave in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the U.S. Military Academy announced on Tuesday (March 26).
Havin Morris, 21, of Pleasanton, California, died Monday. His tactical officer, Maj. Rebecca Gogue, said in a statement that Morris was “a bright, resilient young man with a determination to succeed in all he did.”
Morris’ family was notified of his death by the Army and assigned a casualty assistance officer.
