Dockside Project Weathers First Storm of 2023

Fencing, vegetation damaged

Flooding just before Christmas deposited a large assortment of “wrack,” including driftwood of all shapes and sizes, at Dockside Park on the Hudson River waterfront in Cold Spring.

In light of increasingly large storms and a sea-level rise, a $1.86 million shore protection project was completed in the park last fall, including installation of terraced boulders to protect against erosion. Vegetation was also added to enhance shore protection and wildlife habitat. In addition, a walking path was created and a boat ramp replaced.

Dockside is owned by the state parks department and managed by the Village of Cold Spring.

Evan Thompson, manager of Hudson Highlands State Park, said the storm removed some of the vegetation planted last fall and damaged fencing intended to keep visitors off newly planted areas.

“All in all, the shoreline functioned pretty much as expected,” Thompson said, adding that the project was not meant to control flooding. Instead, he said it was designed to create a natural, living shoreline that will change from day to day with normal tidal flows, storms and ice buildup, “just as the Hudson River shoreline functioned for thousands of years before human intervention.”

Thompson said fencing will be repaired and vegetation damaged by the recent storm or last summer’s drought will be replaced in the spring.

Cold Spring Highway Department workers assisted with clearing debris from the walking path.