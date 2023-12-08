Varsity Roundup: Beacon

BOYS’ BASKETBALL —The Bulldogs kicked off their 2023-24 campaign under second-year coach Patrick Schetter on Monday (Dec. 4) with a 67-59 win over Washingtonville but followed that on Wednesday with a hard fall, 95-33, at Lourdes. Beacon (1-1) travels to New Paltz today (Dec. 8) and to Port Jervis on Tuesday. The team was 15-7 last season, losing in the Section IX, Class A semifinals to Goshen, but lost nine seniors to graduation.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — Beacon hopes to improve upon its 15-5 record from last season, when it finished as the No. 1 seed in the Section IX, Class A tournament before being upset in the first round by Franklin Roosevelt. The team is led by juniors Reilly Landisi and Daveya Rodriguez. The Bulldogs opened this season on Tuesday (Dec. 5) with a 54-13 home win over Goshen behind 18 points from Landisi and nine from Rodriguez. The Bulldogs (1-0) travel to Burke Catholic today (Dec. 8) and to Cornwall on Monday.

BOYS’ SWIMMING — Beacon began its season finishing third in a meet against Valley Central and Marlboro but taking home three first-place wins: Ronnie Anzovino in the 50-meter freestyle in 24.95; ninth grader Fionn Fehilly in the 100-meter freestyle in 57.45; and Bryce Manning in the 100-meter breaststroke in 1:12.48. Beacon hosted Rhinebeck on Thursday (Dec. 7) and will host Lourdes on Tuesday.

WRESTLING — The Bulldogs kicked off the 2023-24 campaign by hosting Valley Central on Wednesday (Dec. 6). They will travel to Rye on Saturday for the eight-team Bernie Miller Duals.

VOLLEYBALL — Lila Burke was named to the second team of the Section IX, Class A team and Daveya Rodriguez and Allie Thomas received honorable mentions. The Bulldogs finished 14-4 and won the league title.

FOOTBALL — Mason Supple of Beacon was named to the Section IX, Class B team and Supple and Mercer Jordan were named all-league.